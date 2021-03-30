Sheriff’s Office: Couple had three kids, 52,000 fentanyl pills in vehicle

CORDES JUNCTION — Sunday, two people were arrested with more than 52,000 fentanyl pills and three children in their vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Guerrero, 27, the driver, and Ana Razo-Villela, 24, both of Tucson, had with them their three children, who are all younger than age 6, YCSO said in a news release. They were charged with transportation of dangerous drugs and child endangerment. The three children are now in DCS custody.

A K-9 deputy, conducting traffic enforcement along I-17 in the Cordes Junction area, noticed a vehicle making an unsafe lane change and conducted a traffic stop, YCSO said.

The deputy noticed inconsistencies during the traffic stop and decided to run his K9 around the vehicle. The dog alerted to drugs inside the car and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Inside, the deputy located a child car seat and discovered a hidden compartment with more than 52,000 fentanyl pills inside, YCSO said.

“I wish I could say I was shocked that parents of three young and innocent children would use a car seat to conceal such dangerous drugs,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in the release. “But this is the sad reality of our world today. People try to get creative when hiding their criminal activity, but they need to know that they can’t hide anything from us. I’m grateful for the work our K9 deputy did on this stop. His thoroughness not only saved the lives of those who suffer from drug addiction, but his actions helped rescue three very young children from this dangerous environment.”