Village Gallery features vivid paintings of Clark Sheppard

The Village Gallery of Local Artists celebrates the artwork of long-time gallery member Clark Sheppard during the month of April.

Sheppard’s landscape paintings are highly recognizable by their avant-garde use of contrasting, vivid color. This style captures the excitement of experiencing the natural beauty of the southwest for the first time, and the renewed wonder that it inspires every day.

Sheppard says, “I am grateful to live in an environment that supports my love of nature and spiritual growth. It infuses my creativity and my life.”

As Sheppard’s appreciation for the Sedona area has deepened over the years, his approach to painting and technique has refined as well.

In 2017 he took an art class at the Sedona Art Center with Claudia Hartley, and his artwork went from what he referred to as “Whimsical Expressionist” to “Vivid, Mystical Landscapes.”

In this new flow of creativity, Sheppard’s paintings evolved with a fearless, virtuosic use of color; an expansive feeling of space and freedom; and distinctly patterned skies.

According to Sheppard, “I reluctantly took the class, thinking I had hit a dead end with my art. Boy was I wrong. Claudia’s instruction awakened a passion and inspiration I did not know I had, and from there, my creativity took off.”

Clark Sheppard’s artwork has been seen in Southwest Art Magazine, Cowboys and Indians, American Cowboy, Texas Monthly, and True West magazines.

His original watercolor of “Stagecoach” hangs in the Stagecoach restaurant at Goulding’s Lodge in Monument Valley.

Sheppard has licensed his image “Creekside Cathedral” to Warner Bros. to use in the streaming media series “Snatchers.”

President George W. Bush is the proud owner of award-winning “Patriotic Longhorns,” which Sheppard painted after the tragedy of 9/11.

Sheppard’s artwork is also known and collected internationally. In 2019, 12 original paintings were selected for the “America Contemporary Art Show” in Guangzhou, China. This body of work was a sold-out exhibition to private collectors beginning with four acquisitions on opening night.

Since the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic, Sheppard paints almost daily. In the past 38 months, he has completed 24 paintings, and is happier with his art than ever.

Sheppard’s vivid paintings will be featured through April at the Village Gallery of Local Artists located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

The gallery is always taking applications for new members, and is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Go to sedonalocalartists.com, or phone (928) 284-1416 for more information.