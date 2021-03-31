OFFERS
Teens wait turn for COVID vaccinations

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 31, 2021 12:01 p.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY - When Gov. Doug Ducey announced that vaccine sites would be open to all Arizonans 16-and-older in three counties, why did Yavapai County limit the vaccine shots to residents who are 18-and-older?

Yavapai County has been allocated Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are only approved for 18-and-older, explained Yavapai County Community Services spokesperson Teri Farneti.  

“The only vaccine approved for 16-plus is Pfizer, which is being offered at the state PODS in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties,” she added. 

National clinical trials are currently underway for the approval of a COVID vaccine on children as millions of adults receive the vaccine.

Moderna does not require ultra-cold temperatures for storage like Pfizer and has been shipped to rural areas like Northern Arizona. The Johnson vaccine does not require a second dose, so it does not require a second visit by a mobile clinic like the one in Jerome on Wednesday.

Yavapai County opened up COVID vaccinations to all residents ages 18-and-over beginning Monday.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on March 22 that vaccine sites will be open to all Arizonans 16-and-older in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties, but Yavapai County sites remained in the 55-year-and-over phase until this week.

The governor is using a hybrid approach to open up vaccination phases that are based on different ages in different counties depending on their vaccination rates.

The YCCHS provides most of the COVID vaccines to the mass distribution sites in the county such as Spectrum Healthcare, but private pharmacies are also dispensing the COVID shots. CVS Pharmacy is currently taking appointments for people ages 16 and over, as an example.

