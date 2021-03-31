Vaccination drive planned for Yavapai-Apache Nation

CAMP VERDE — Jon Huey has already received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

“I plan on getting my second dose when it is time,” said Huey, chairman of the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s tribal council. “I would like to make sure I keep myself safe for my family.”

Huey said Wednesday that the Nation hopes to administer 100 vaccines in its first of two vaccination drives.

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will offer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in the parking lot of the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge, 333 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde.

This free vaccination drive is a partnership between the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Arizona National Guard.

“The Yavapai-Apache Nation is very proud to partner with the Arizona National Guard to provide these much-needed vaccinations to our community,” the Nation stated in its March 30 media release. “We’re fortunate to contribute to helping to end this pandemic.”

Vaccinations will be available to area residents ages 18 and older.

To register, call 928-567-8466 or 928-592-7222.

“We would like to have the pre-registration so we have a better idea how many people to plan for, but we will take drive-ups,” Huey said. “Unless we have 1000 individuals pre-register, we will need to accommodate those who pre-register first and if we have no-shows we would be able to accommodate those who just show up.”

This vaccination drive will be the first of two held by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, the Nation will administer the second Moderna shot to complete the vaccination process.

In addition to this two-part vaccination drive, the Yavapai-Apache Nation has been providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its tribal members, as well as Cliff Castle Casino Hotel employees and their families.