OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, March 31
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Vaccination drive planned for Yavapai-Apache Nation

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in the parking lot of the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge, 333 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in the parking lot of the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge, 333 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: March 31, 2021 11:11 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Jon Huey has already received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

“I plan on getting my second dose when it is time,” said Huey, chairman of the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s tribal council. “I would like to make sure I keep myself safe for my family.”

Huey said Wednesday that the Nation hopes to administer 100 vaccines in its first of two vaccination drives.

From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will offer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in the parking lot of the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Lodge, 333 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde.

This free vaccination drive is a partnership between the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Arizona National Guard.

“The Yavapai-Apache Nation is very proud to partner with the Arizona National Guard to provide these much-needed vaccinations to our community,” the Nation stated in its March 30 media release. “We’re fortunate to contribute to helping to end this pandemic.”

Vaccinations will be available to area residents ages 18 and older.

To register, call 928-567-8466 or 928-592-7222.

“We would like to have the pre-registration so we have a better idea how many people to plan for, but we will take drive-ups,” Huey said. “Unless we have 1000 individuals pre-register, we will need to accommodate those who pre-register first and if we have no-shows we would be able to accommodate those who just show up.”

This vaccination drive will be the first of two held by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, the Nation will administer the second Moderna shot to complete the vaccination process.

In addition to this two-part vaccination drive, the Yavapai-Apache Nation has been providing COVID-19 vaccinations to its tribal members, as well as Cliff Castle Casino Hotel employees and their families.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 update on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda
NAH will provide Moderna vaccine to staff who want it
COVID vaccine clinics now offered in Camp Verde
Spectrum vaccinating health-care workers; won’t mandate shots
COVID-19 vaccine expected in Yavapai County for priority health care workers early next month
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News