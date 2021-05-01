April sees continued slide in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Arizona experienced its fewest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in eight months in April.

That’s the good news.

The bad is the state finished the month with its first 1,000-plus case day since March 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Saturday report, 1,074 new COVID cases were confirmed April 30. Fourteen deaths were reported.

That’s the highest single day tally in the past 60 days. Still, it’s well below April’s daily average of 706 cases daily. Additionally, Arizona averaged just 11 COVID-19 deaths per day in April. That is the state’s lowest daily average since October.

As a point of comparison, Arizona averaged more than 7,000 new cases and 132 deaths each day in January.

Since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Arizona Jan. 26, 2020, ADHS has documented 863,571 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, along with 17,338 deaths.

As of Saturday, 5.05 million Arizonans have been vaccinated. That’s about 41% of the state’s population, according to ADHS.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 32.4 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 576,000.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There has been an estimated 152 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 3.18 million deaths and 88.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 1, 2021 – 863,571 cases and 17,338 deaths

April 1, 2021 – 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths.

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.