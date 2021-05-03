Prescribed burns to continue throughout Flagstaff, Red Rock ranger districts
Coconino National Forest firefighters will continue ongoing work on seasonal prescribed burns in both the Flagstaff and Red Rock ranger districts throughout the week of May 3-7.
The Upper Beaver Creek project on the Red Rock Ranger District near Stoneman Lake started last week and will continue on Monday, May 3.
Of the 2,000 acres planned for this week, 920 acres are scheduled to be burned Monday.
The Peaks project northeast of the San Francisco Peaks on the Flagstaff Ranger District, which will burn 3,540 acres throughout the week, will begin May 3 as well.
The Mint East project, also on the Flagstaff Ranger District, is also tentatively planned to begin later this week and into the weekend, burning 2,554 acres in the area just east of the community of Mormon Lake.
Prescribed burns are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-dependent ecosystems.
Each prescribed burn is designed to mimic natural fires and meet specific objectives important to restoring the forest to healthier conditions.
Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Prescribed burns can be viewed on ADEQ’s website, smoke.azdeq.gov.
Coconino National Forest burns begin with the designator COF.
Notifications of upcoming prescribed burns are provided regularly by news releases throughout the season and also by coconinonationalforest.us, as well as Twitter and Facebook.
