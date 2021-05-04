‘20 Feet from Stardom’ comes to Cottonwood, Sedona

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood.

“Monday Movies on Main” returns May 10 with the Cottonwood premiere of “20 Feet from Stardom” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

In addition, Sedona Film Festival presents its encore of ‘20 Feet from Stardom’ on May 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

The film festival and OTCA have created a safe environment to enjoy films on the big screen, following all CDC guidelines and safety protocols.

The OTCA has been set up with special physically-distanced seating arrangements and will be limited to 50 attendees.

Special cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing measures will be taken; and masks or facial coverings will be required of all attendees, staff and volunteers.

Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

20 FEET FROM STARDOM

The rousing and inspiring “20 Feet from Stardom” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Meet the unsung heroes behind the greatest music of our time.

Millions know their voices, but no one knows their names. In his compelling film “20 Feet from Stardom,” award-winning director Morgan Neville shines a spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century.

Triumphant and heartbreaking in equal measure, the film is both a tribute to the unsung voices who brought shape and style to popular music and a reflection on the conflicts, sacrifices and rewards of a career spent harmonizing with others.

These gifted artists span a range of styles, genres and eras of popular music, but each has a uniquely fascinating and personal story to share of life spent in the shadows of superstardom.

Along with rare archival footage and a peerless soundtrack, “20 Feet from Stardom” boasts intimate interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger and Sting to name just a few.

However, these world-famous figures take a backseat to the diverse array of backup singers whose lives and stories take center stage in the film.

“20 Feet from Stardom” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, mentioned above, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets.

Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales.

The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.