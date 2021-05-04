2021 Verde Valley Fair a big hit

COTTONWOOD — While exact attendance figures weren’t available Monday, it appeared the 2021 Verde Valley Fair had strong numbers of visitors all four days it was open.

After nearly all of last year’s activities were canceled due to the pandemic, Verde Valley residents made a strong showing at the 2021 fair.

With a theme of "It’s a Blue Ribbon Life," fairgoers packed into buildings and into the carnival midway. Some came seeking a particular food or treat.

Some supportive attendees cheered and clapped during the livestock auction whenever an animal was sold.

As late as the evening of Tuesday, April 27, just before the fair began, area residents were still scouring social media sites, trying to find which businesses around town still had early-discount fair tickets remaining.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently lifted the 50-person maximum restriction for public gatherings. That paved the way for events like the Verde Valley to be held, following CDC guidelines for COVID-safe formats and operations.

Fair Director Colleen Gilboy said she spent all of Monday trying to add up all totals and check categories. However, as of Monday evening, she did not have any exact attendance or gate-receipt numbers.

Here are full lists of 2021 Verde Valley Fair award winners, youth rodeo winners and grand and reserve auction champions.

Verde Valley Youth Rodeo: Wednesday, April 28, Verde Valley Fairgrounds

Senior All Around: Victoria Black

Junior All Around: Bowen Baxter

Novice All Around: Waylon Lyons

Senior Winners: Barrel Racing: Taylor Lewis Moore; Pole Bending: Taylor Lewis Moore; Goat Tying: Victoria Black; Breakaway Roping: Victoria Black; Team Roping: Graham Zimmerman

Junior Winners: Barrel Racing: Kinsley Baxter; Pole Bending: Kinsley Baxter; Team Roping: Bowen Baxter.

Novice Winners: Barrel Racing: Waylon Lyons; Pole Bending: Waylon Lyons; Goat Tying: Waylon Lyons; Team Roping: Aislynn Mulcaire and Tristen Mulcaire.

Verde Valley Fair Awards: Wednesday-Saturday, April 28-May 1, Verde Valley Fairgrounds

Beef

Market Steer Showmanship

Senior Market Steer Buckle: Grace Groseta

Junior Market Steer Award: McKenzie Mulcaire

Novice Market Steer Award: Brynna Mulcaire

Market Steer Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Peter Groseta

Reserve Champion Award: Abigail Jensen

Reserve Champion Banner: Abigail Jensen

Market Steer VV Bred & Fed Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Haley Rosenberg

Reserve Champion Banner: Dominic Rezzonico

Grand Champion Breeder Award: Dominic Rezzonico

Rate of Gain Belt Buckle: Desirae Barnes

Dairy Cattle

Dairy Cattle Showmanship

Senior Buckle: Addie Kennedy

Breeding Beef

Showmanship

Senior Buckle: Aubrey Mulcaire

Novice Award: Brynna Mulcaire

Conformation

Supreme Champion Buckle: Dominic Rezzonico

Swine

Market Swine Showmanship

Senior Buckle: Tanner Baker

Junior Award: Danielle Ihrman

Novice Award: Kiama Hahn

Market Swine Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Tanner Baker

Reserve Champion award and banner: Payton Martinez

VV Bred and Fed Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Zaiden Ballesteros

Reserve Champion Banner: Sierra Bleak

Grand Champion Breeder Award: Rockin L Show Pigs

Breeding Swine Showmanship

Senior Buckle: Tanner Baker

Junior Award: Luke Gerlach

Breeding Swine Conformation

Supreme Champion Buckle: Tatum Baker

Lamb

Market Lamb Showmanship

Senior Buckle: Abigail Jensen

Junior Award: Danielle Ihrman

Novice Award: Emily Fasching

Market Lamb Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Grace Groseta

Reserve Champion award and banner: Abigail Jensen

VV Bred and Fed Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Abigail Jensen

Reserve Champion Banner: Grace Groseta

Grand Champion Breeder Award: KM Club Lambs

Sheep

Breeding Sheep Showmanship

Senior buckle: Abigail Jensen

Junior Award: McKenzie Mulcaire

Novice Award: William Kirk Jr

Conformation

Supreme Champion buckle: Abigail Jensen

Goats

Market Goat Showmanship

Senior buckle: Grace Jensen

Junior award: Aislynn Mulcaire

Novice Award: Jack Fasching

Market Goat Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Keith Cannon

Reserve Champion award and banner: Nicole Ihrman

VV Bred and Fed Conformation

Grand Champion buckle and banner: Dontai Rezzonico

Reserve Champion banner: Grace Jensen

Grand Champion Breeder Award: Grace Jensen

Breeding Goat Showmanship

Senior buckle: Grace Jensen

Breeding Goat Conformation

Supreme Champion buckle: Nicole Ihrman

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Junior Award: Marlie Mae Snider

Novice Award: Jayla Brothers

Other Awards

Round Robin Senior Large Stock Round Robin Belt Buckle: Grace Groseta

Senior Large Stock Round Robin Belt Buckle: Zachery McKay

Junior Small Stock Round Robin Belt Buckle: Lydia Bleak

Small Animal Dress Review Award: Rylie Wacker

Large Stock Herdsman Plaque: Mingus Union FFA

Small Stock Herdsman Plaque: Oak Creek Organized Youth

Fair Dedication plaque: Brett Lindsey Pet Show $200

Rabbits

Showmanship

Senior Award: Josie Williams

Junior Award: Olivia Zorrilla

Novice Award: Gracie Webrock

Conformation

Best of Show Rabbit Award PEN: McKenzie Kasper

Roaster Rabbits

Grand Champion award PEN: Faith Wilkerson

Reserve Champion: Haleigh ODonnal

Cavy Showmanship

Junior Award: Kyra Allen-Mazza

Novice Award: Makayla Fulton

Cavy Conformation

Best of Show: Rylie Ellis

Eggs

Best of Show: Khloe Rosenkranz

Poultry

Showmanship

Senior Award: Cameron Jones

Junior Award: Lydia Bleak

Conformation

Best of Show: Rylie Ellis

Poultry Meat Pens

Grand Champion: Kelsey Christianson

Reserve Champion: Zachery McKay

Turkey Showmanship

Senior Award: Zachery McKay

Junior Award: Landon McKay

Novice Award: Marcus Lucas

Turkey Conformation

Grand Champion: Chloe Presmyk

Reserve Champion: McKenzie Kasper

Breeding Turkey Conformation

Best of Show: Landon McKay

Waterfowl Showmanship

Junior Award: Rylie Ellis

Waterfowl Conformation

Best of Show: Rylie Ellis

Pigeon Showmanship

Junior Award: Ashlee Stapleton

Pigeon Conformation

Best of Show: Rylie Ellis

Verde Valley Fair Livestock Auction Results: Saturday, May 1, Verde Valley Fairgrounds

Grand and reserve champions

Market steer

Grand: Peter Groseta, 1,353 pounds, sold to Taylor Waste; pay weight 1,300 pounds, $10/pound

Reserve: Abigail Jensen, 1,317 pounds, sold to Patriot Disposal, pay weight 1,300 pounds; $8.50/pound

Market swine

Grand: Tanner Baker, 291 pounds, sold to Joe Mulcaire Contracting, pay weight 280 pounds, $21/pound

Reserve: Payton Martinez, 254 pounds, sold to Larry Green Chevrolet, pay weight 254 pounds, $22/pound

Market lamb

Grand: Grace Groseta, 157 pounds, sold to Larry Green Chevrolet, pay weight 157 pounds; $42/pound.

Reserve: Abigail Jensen, 157 pounds, sold to L5 S Outfitters, pay weight 157 pounds; $46/pound

Market goat

Grand: Keith Cannon, 114 pounds, sold to Bedrock Landscaping, pay weight: 114 pounds; $38/pound

Reserve: Nicole Ihrman, 124 pounds, sold to Bedrock Landscaping and Larry Green Chevrolet, pay weight: 120 pounds; $50/pound.