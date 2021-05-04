2021 Verde Valley Fair a big hit
COTTONWOOD — While exact attendance figures weren’t available Monday, it appeared the 2021 Verde Valley Fair had strong numbers of visitors all four days it was open.
After nearly all of last year’s activities were canceled due to the pandemic, Verde Valley residents made a strong showing at the 2021 fair.
With a theme of "It’s a Blue Ribbon Life," fairgoers packed into buildings and into the carnival midway. Some came seeking a particular food or treat.
Some supportive attendees cheered and clapped during the livestock auction whenever an animal was sold.
As late as the evening of Tuesday, April 27, just before the fair began, area residents were still scouring social media sites, trying to find which businesses around town still had early-discount fair tickets remaining.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently lifted the 50-person maximum restriction for public gatherings. That paved the way for events like the Verde Valley to be held, following CDC guidelines for COVID-safe formats and operations.
Fair Director Colleen Gilboy said she spent all of Monday trying to add up all totals and check categories. However, as of Monday evening, she did not have any exact attendance or gate-receipt numbers.
Here are full lists of 2021 Verde Valley Fair award winners, youth rodeo winners and grand and reserve auction champions.
Verde Valley Youth Rodeo: Wednesday, April 28, Verde Valley Fairgrounds
Senior All Around: Victoria Black
Junior All Around: Bowen Baxter
Novice All Around: Waylon Lyons
Senior Winners: Barrel Racing: Taylor Lewis Moore; Pole Bending: Taylor Lewis Moore; Goat Tying: Victoria Black; Breakaway Roping: Victoria Black; Team Roping: Graham Zimmerman
Junior Winners: Barrel Racing: Kinsley Baxter; Pole Bending: Kinsley Baxter; Team Roping: Bowen Baxter.
Novice Winners: Barrel Racing: Waylon Lyons; Pole Bending: Waylon Lyons; Goat Tying: Waylon Lyons; Team Roping: Aislynn Mulcaire and Tristen Mulcaire.
Verde Valley Fair Awards: Wednesday-Saturday, April 28-May 1, Verde Valley Fairgrounds
Beef
Market Steer Showmanship
Senior Market Steer Buckle: Grace Groseta
Junior Market Steer Award: McKenzie Mulcaire
Novice Market Steer Award: Brynna Mulcaire
Market Steer Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Peter Groseta
Reserve Champion Award: Abigail Jensen
Reserve Champion Banner: Abigail Jensen
Market Steer VV Bred & Fed Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Haley Rosenberg
Reserve Champion Banner: Dominic Rezzonico
Grand Champion Breeder Award: Dominic Rezzonico
Rate of Gain Belt Buckle: Desirae Barnes
Dairy Cattle
Dairy Cattle Showmanship
Senior Buckle: Addie Kennedy
Breeding Beef
Showmanship
Senior Buckle: Aubrey Mulcaire
Novice Award: Brynna Mulcaire
Conformation
Supreme Champion Buckle: Dominic Rezzonico
Swine
Market Swine Showmanship
Senior Buckle: Tanner Baker
Junior Award: Danielle Ihrman
Novice Award: Kiama Hahn
Market Swine Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Tanner Baker
Reserve Champion award and banner: Payton Martinez
VV Bred and Fed Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Zaiden Ballesteros
Reserve Champion Banner: Sierra Bleak
Grand Champion Breeder Award: Rockin L Show Pigs
Breeding Swine Showmanship
Senior Buckle: Tanner Baker
Junior Award: Luke Gerlach
Breeding Swine Conformation
Supreme Champion Buckle: Tatum Baker
Lamb
Market Lamb Showmanship
Senior Buckle: Abigail Jensen
Junior Award: Danielle Ihrman
Novice Award: Emily Fasching
Market Lamb Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Grace Groseta
Reserve Champion award and banner: Abigail Jensen
VV Bred and Fed Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Abigail Jensen
Reserve Champion Banner: Grace Groseta
Grand Champion Breeder Award: KM Club Lambs
Sheep
Breeding Sheep Showmanship
Senior buckle: Abigail Jensen
Junior Award: McKenzie Mulcaire
Novice Award: William Kirk Jr
Conformation
Supreme Champion buckle: Abigail Jensen
Goats
Market Goat Showmanship
Senior buckle: Grace Jensen
Junior award: Aislynn Mulcaire
Novice Award: Jack Fasching
Market Goat Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Keith Cannon
Reserve Champion award and banner: Nicole Ihrman
VV Bred and Fed Conformation
Grand Champion buckle and banner: Dontai Rezzonico
Reserve Champion banner: Grace Jensen
Grand Champion Breeder Award: Grace Jensen
Breeding Goat Showmanship
Senior buckle: Grace Jensen
Breeding Goat Conformation
Supreme Champion buckle: Nicole Ihrman
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Junior Award: Marlie Mae Snider
Novice Award: Jayla Brothers
Other Awards
Round Robin Senior Large Stock Round Robin Belt Buckle: Grace Groseta
Senior Large Stock Round Robin Belt Buckle: Zachery McKay
Junior Small Stock Round Robin Belt Buckle: Lydia Bleak
Small Animal Dress Review Award: Rylie Wacker
Large Stock Herdsman Plaque: Mingus Union FFA
Small Stock Herdsman Plaque: Oak Creek Organized Youth
Fair Dedication plaque: Brett Lindsey Pet Show $200
Rabbits
Showmanship
Senior Award: Josie Williams
Junior Award: Olivia Zorrilla
Novice Award: Gracie Webrock
Conformation
Best of Show Rabbit Award PEN: McKenzie Kasper
Roaster Rabbits
Grand Champion award PEN: Faith Wilkerson
Reserve Champion: Haleigh ODonnal
Cavy Showmanship
Junior Award: Kyra Allen-Mazza
Novice Award: Makayla Fulton
Cavy Conformation
Best of Show: Rylie Ellis
Eggs
Best of Show: Khloe Rosenkranz
Poultry
Showmanship
Senior Award: Cameron Jones
Junior Award: Lydia Bleak
Conformation
Best of Show: Rylie Ellis
Poultry Meat Pens
Grand Champion: Kelsey Christianson
Reserve Champion: Zachery McKay
Turkey Showmanship
Senior Award: Zachery McKay
Junior Award: Landon McKay
Novice Award: Marcus Lucas
Turkey Conformation
Grand Champion: Chloe Presmyk
Reserve Champion: McKenzie Kasper
Breeding Turkey Conformation
Best of Show: Landon McKay
Waterfowl Showmanship
Junior Award: Rylie Ellis
Waterfowl Conformation
Best of Show: Rylie Ellis
Pigeon Showmanship
Junior Award: Ashlee Stapleton
Pigeon Conformation
Best of Show: Rylie Ellis
Verde Valley Fair Livestock Auction Results: Saturday, May 1, Verde Valley Fairgrounds
Grand and reserve champions
Market steer
Grand: Peter Groseta, 1,353 pounds, sold to Taylor Waste; pay weight 1,300 pounds, $10/pound
Reserve: Abigail Jensen, 1,317 pounds, sold to Patriot Disposal, pay weight 1,300 pounds; $8.50/pound
Market swine
Grand: Tanner Baker, 291 pounds, sold to Joe Mulcaire Contracting, pay weight 280 pounds, $21/pound
Reserve: Payton Martinez, 254 pounds, sold to Larry Green Chevrolet, pay weight 254 pounds, $22/pound
Market lamb
Grand: Grace Groseta, 157 pounds, sold to Larry Green Chevrolet, pay weight 157 pounds; $42/pound.
Reserve: Abigail Jensen, 157 pounds, sold to L5 S Outfitters, pay weight 157 pounds; $46/pound
Market goat
Grand: Keith Cannon, 114 pounds, sold to Bedrock Landscaping, pay weight: 114 pounds; $38/pound
Reserve: Nicole Ihrman, 124 pounds, sold to Bedrock Landscaping and Larry Green Chevrolet, pay weight: 120 pounds; $50/pound.
