Community events and announcements: May 4, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Historic artifacts at Clemenceau Heritage Museum

Once upon a time, telephones hung on the wall – and did not fit in one’s hand.

The only way someone could talk to another person was by being connected through a telephone operator at a switchboard.

The development of the copper mining industry brought new technology into the Verde Valley communities, including electricity.

The historic artifacts are exhibited at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, 1 N. Willard St. on the Mingus and Willard roundabout in Cottonwood.

They can be seen at the museum when it reopens for in-person visitation on June 11-12. May is National Historic Preservation Month.

Celebrate by preserving something in your family history and sharing it with the Verde Historical Society.

Visit the museum when it reopens for in-person visitation at clemenceaumuseum.com or see us on Facebook.

Restaurateur launches free college tuition program

Vivili Hospitality Group, Prescott’s largest restaurant group, is partnering with Yavapai College to offer employees free college tuition to incentivize new and existing employees amid a national hiring crisis that has plagued the restaurant industry since the pandemic.



While operating restrictions affecting restaurants throughout the pandemic continue to be lifted, staffing shortages have left many establishments unable to fulfil the demand from customers seeking to return to in-person dining.

With service worker positions being difficult to fill, Vivili is turning to college students to recruit staff for its five Prescott restaurants by committing to pay for their college tuition.



The Vivili College Program launches today and is available at Yavapai College with registration for the fall semester currently open.

All Vivili employees are eligible for tuition benefits after 90 days of employment and working an average of 32 hours per week.

With classes for the first fall term beginning Aug. 16, new staffers must be employed by May 22 to qualify and those enrolling in the second fall term beginning Oct. 11 must start their employment by July 17.

Employees are required to enroll in a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester and earn a passing grade of C or better to receive the reimbursement.

Yavapai College serves students in Northern Arizona, its main campus is in Prescott with additional locations in Clarkdale, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Sedona.

Students participating in the Vivili College Program are able to select any major or path without restrictions and there are no stipulations requiring employment beyond graduation, allowing graduates to immediately pursue careers aligned with their degrees.



To learn more about Vivili Hospitality Group or to apply to join the team, visit ViviliGroup.com.

For more about Yavapai College and its degree programs, visit yc.edu or call 928-717-7777 and ask for Ashley Harlan or Jeremy Poehnert to register.

Contemporary concerns about ancestral people and places

Thursday, June 3 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.us, the third meeting of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (LWVNAZ) DEI Committee meeting will present three speakers in a discussion centered on Northern Arizona’s tribal communities and concerns.

Arizona Senator Jamescita Peshlakai, who is Diné and descended from a long line of tribal headmen and officials, will share how her interest in elected leadership developed and carried her to the state legislature.

Kimberly Spurr will speak about Northern Arizona tribal history and the challenges our tribal neighbors have faced and still face in maintaining traditional cultures while interacting with non-Native communities, and working to expanding their influence in the political sphere.

Kelley Hays-Gilpin will discuss tribal history, arts, and concerns about land and sacred places, as well as the diversity within and among Northern Arizona tribes.

The talk will end with discussion of some specific legislation that is relevant to Northern Arizona tribal issues and attendee questions.

To register for the free event and receive the Zoom link, email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona is a non-partisan, political organization that always works on vital issues of concern to members and the public.

The League encourages informed and active participation in government, and works to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

LWVNAZ is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Membership and participation is open to all individuals.

For more information about the League of Women Voters programs, visit lwvnaz.org.

Prescribed burns to continue throughout Flagstaff, Red Rock ranger districts

Coconino National Forest firefighters will continue ongoing work on seasonal prescribed burns in both the Flagstaff and Red Rock ranger districts throughout the week of May 3-7.

The Peaks project northeast of the San Francisco Peaks on the Flagstaff Ranger District, which will burn 3,540 acres throughout the week, will begin May 3.

The Mint East project, also on the Flagstaff Ranger District, is also tentatively planned to begin later this week and into the weekend, burning 2,554 acres in the area just east of the community of Mormon Lake.

Prescribed burns are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-dependent ecosystems.

Each prescribed burn is designed to mimic natural fires and meet specific objectives important to restoring the forest to healthier conditions.

Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

Prescribed burns can be viewed on ADEQ’s website, smoke.azdeq.gov.

Coconino National Forest burns begin with the designator COF.

Notifications of upcoming prescribed burns are provided regularly by news releases throughout the season and also by coconinonationalforest.us, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

Public open house for Cornville Vision

Cornville Community Association (CCA) will host a Public Open House from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 18 at the Desert Star School Community Hall, 1240 Recycler Road, Cornville.

Learn community survey results and see recommendations for a vision statement that will describe how the community would like to develop over the next 10 years.

As part of Yavapai County Comprehensive Planning, the Cornville Community Vision 2032 project began in January with more than 20 local volunteers.

Task groups have formed; regular coordination meetings held; and a community survey completed, relying on local news outlets, social media, and neighborhood outreach to gain participation.

Five separate stations will be placed around the room, where visitors can move freely and talk to team members about community character, land use & growth areas, circulation (roads, bridges and trails), open space & recreation; water and other elements.

The meeting is purposely informal to allow spacing and flexibility. Masks and social distancing are required by the school.



Later, a community vision statement will be written for approval by the CCA Board and submission to Yavapai County planning officials for their Comprehensive Planning effort.

For more information, visit cornvilleaz.org.



Yavapai Verde campus sprouts new greenhouse

Yavapai College’ has unveiled its new, 1,000 square-foot greenhouse on the Verde campus in Clarkdale.

The college’s spacious new greenhouse marks the latest in a series of strategic improvements designed to support new programming and courses that fortify the Verde Valley workforce.

A renovated Building L – which now provides manufacturing space and laboratories for aspiring healthcare professionals – opened in August 2020.

This fall, the new Skilled Trades Center, training tomorrow’s construction workers, electricians and heating/cooling technicians, will open.

The new greenhouse will open to Yavapai College’s horticulture, viticulture and plant biology classes this spring.

The facility comes equipped with fans, heating and cooling controls and a wet wall to maintain desired humidity levels.

The ample size and spacing allows it to be a teaching greenhouse where instructors can illustrate lessons as they lead students around the planting tables.

The goal is to make the greenhouse a learning lab as well as a resource for the college and the community.

Ground preparation and utility installation began on the site in December 2020. Building construction commenced in February 2021. The new greenhouse – designated as Building C on the northeast corner of the Verde Valley Campus – is already operational, with sidewalks and landscaping to be added in the coming weeks.

Swallet Trail at Montezuma Well closed for bat maternity colony

The trail to the Swallet Caves at Montezuma Well are closed through June 30 to protect the habitat of the Townsend’s big-eared bat.

The overlook and loop trails will remain open. The cave is a critical maternity habitat for the Townsend’s big-eared bat during these months.

While nursing their pups, noise, movement, or any other disturbance could cause the bats to abandon their roost. Note, the Outlet Trail remains closed due to structural damage that impacts the safety of visitors.

Questions about the protection of this habitat can be directed to Paul Santellan, lead interpretive park ranger, at 928-649-6195 ext. 229

Montezuma Well is at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Follow @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Dump the drugs

Dump the Drugs Day is Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma.

The Beaver Creek Community Action Team, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and MATFORCE will host this event.

Dispose of any prescription and non-prescription medications that are no longer needed or have expired.

Yavapai College unveils baking, pastry certificate program

The Sedona Culinary Arts Program at Yavapai College has created a new baking and pastry certificate program.

The five-course, 18-credit program will guide students from the fundamentals of pastry preparation through chocolates, sugar casting, sugar pulling, marzipan and Isomalt, as well as complex cake decoration.

Students will also learn the essentials of food purchasing and cost control. These are skills that are necessary for entry-level positions in the baking and pastry field.

The Baking and Pastry Certificate Program, which begins in August, is structured to accommodate working students seeking to advance their careers.

Each course is eight weeks long and combines online hands-on lab work with online instruction.

Projects and assignments will be conducted in the student’s home (or workplace) and in four separate full-day baking labs held in the culinary kitchens at Yavapai College’s Sedona Center.

This fall, Yavapai College will offer students a unique opportunity. Students enrolled or registered for fall 2021 credit classes are eligible for a free class of up to three credits, or a maximum value of $285.

The offer is part of a $2.3 million CRRSAA Act disbursement that Yavapai College is distributing to students who have incurred expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit yc.edu/cares.

Yavapai College will begin its fall semester in Phase Green of its five-phase COVID-19 return to campus plan, which allows for classes on-campus, with face coverings and social distancing measures required.

Details on the Culinary Program’s Baking and Pastry certificate are available at yc.edu/v6/schools/cate/culinary.html.

Registration has begun for Yavapai College’s fall 2021 semester. Classes start Monday, Aug. 16.

For a list of available courses or registration information, call 928-717-7777 or visit yc.edu.

Bingo resumes at Sedona Elks Lodge

Sedona Elks Lodge resumes its weekly Tuesday evening Bingo games on May 11.

Sedona Elks Lodge, 110 Airport Road, recommends all participants be vaccinated. Although masks for players are not mandatory, they are highly advised.

Bingo volunteers will wear masks, and Plexiglas barriers will separate staff and players. Sanitizing disinfectants will be available, and tables will be spaced six feet apart. No smoking within the building is allowed.

A short menu of hamburgers and hot dogs will be available to players at a nominal price.

Members, residents or visitors are invited to come to the Elks Bingo games and enjoy the fun.

The Elks Lodge is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization with net proceeds supporting its many charitable projects, such as student scholarships, veteran programs, and the annual free community Thanksgiving dinner.

On Tuesday Bingo nights, the Lodge is open to players 18 years and older from 5 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m. Early Bird games begin at 6 p.m., and regular games at 6:30 p.m. Bingo is played only on Tuesdays.

For more information, contact Rick at the Elks Lodge at 928-282-3030 or call Glenn at 928-284-4273.

Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seeks accreditation

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office (CVMO) seeks accreditation through the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Accreditation is a progressive and time-proven method of assisting law enforcement agencies in measuring and improving their overall performance.

Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) is intended to provide law enforcement agencies in the state with an avenue for demonstrating that they meet commonly accepted best practices and industry standards for efficient, effective, productive and quality operations.

A team of assessors will be conducting an on-site assessment of CVMO’s compliance with the ALEAP standards as part of the voluntary pursuit to achieve ALEAP accreditation.

As part of the on-site assessment, members of the community and agency employees are invited to offer comments regarding CVMO during a public call-in session on Tuesday, June 8 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Calls can be made to 928-554-8319.

Calls will not be recorded and callers will speak directly with ALEAP assessors. Comments should be limited to five minutes and address the department’s ability to comply with ALEAP standards.

A copy of the standards is available for review at the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 S. 1st St.

Questions may be directed to the department accreditation manager, Administrative Lieutenant Stephen Butler, at stephen.butler@campverde.az.gov.

Yavapai College District Governing Board to consider annual budget May 18

The Yavapai College District Governing Board will hold a budget hearing, budget adoption at its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 for consideration of the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Yavapai College is committed to protecting the health and safety of its students, employees, and other community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, until further notice, all Yavapai College District Governing Board meetings will be held online.

The budget hearing will include an overview of the proposed Yavapai College district budget for fiscal year 2022 by Vice President for Finance and Administration Clint Ewell.

Yavapai College is not seeking an increase in property tax levy for the coming fiscal year. The budget is available at yc.edu/budget.



Following the presentation, members of the community will have an opportunity to comment. The DGB will then discuss the proposed budget and vote on its adoption.

Yavapai College will conduct this budget hearing as a live stream virtual meeting. Details for joining this online meeting, or providing comments to the District Governing Board about the proposed budget, can be found at yc.edu/v6/district-governing-board/meetings.html.



Commercial firewood permits available for live juniper trees

The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest are now selling commercial firewood permits.

Permits will cover live and dead shaggy bark juniper trees in pre-designated areas of the Yeager Canyon area located roughly 45 minutes southeast of Flagstaff.

A limited number of permits are available. Permits for 10 cords each can be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 a permit (or $5 per cord).

Each cutting area is between four and seven acres, ensuring 10 cords of wood will be available in each area. Specific cutting requirements and a map will be included with each permit, and more information is available by request.

Due to COVID-19, permits will be made available by mail only.

Permits can be ordered by mailing a permit request and $50 check payable to the U.S. Forest Service to the Flagstaff Ranger Station, 5057 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff AZ 86004.

The written request should include your name, address, phone number, type of identification (such as driver’s license) and identification number, make and model of all vehicles that will be working within the permit unit and the names of any additional cutters.

All written requests must be signed and dated.

Firewood cutters should be aware chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush, so please take care when cutting firewood. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start.

Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless-steel spark arrestor screen. Cutters need to ensure they are aware of the current fire restrictions by checking local Forest Service information.

Unless specified elsewhere in the permit or on its accompanying map, or identified as prohibited, motorized off-road travel is authorized to access and load firewood. Please exercise caution when driving off-road and avoid resource damage.

Splash pad opens for the season

The splash pad at Sunset Park will be open through Sept. 30.

At 655 Sunset Drive, the splash pad is free to the public. The water is on a timer that can be activated daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park goers are encouraged to follow splash pad rules such as no running, wear shoes and no dogs permitted.

Sunset Park also boasts two shaded playgrounds and two picnic ramadas that can be rented in addition to two tennis courts and a multi-use court.

Children are also sure to enjoy the StoryWalk provided by the Sedona Public Library that meanders through the park along the sidewalk.

For park ramada reservations, contact the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

Open Mic Night moves to Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde’s Open Mic program has moved to the Camp Verde Library's Terracotta Room.

The program will continue weekly, the first three Mondays of the month. Coffee will be available at no charge, and attendees may bring cookies or other small snacks for a snack potluck.

There is also a vending machine available to purchase drinks and snacks upstairs in the Teen Library.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone’s health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, and arranging the seating to allow for social distancing.

Face coverings are now optional in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Using Canva for social posts

Join the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center on May 25 for the presentation Quick Start Marketing and Selling Concepts.

In today’s digital world, business owners need to create consistent and attractive content for a strong online presence. While we aren’t all graphic designers and digital artists, there are tools that can help strengthen one’s brand and tell a better story for the business.

Join Jeri Denniston and Ruth Ellen Elinski for an interactive session on the digital design tool Canva. Create designs as they cover the tips and tricks to using this easy and effective online resource.

Learn how to use Canva's templates and design tools; create brand-specific digital designs using your own photographs, logo, and color palate; create consistent messages across all platforms; and design appealing digital media posts in line with your brand and industry.

Register online at bit.ly/Canva0525

Verde Historical Society recognizes longtime volunteer

For 24 years, Jim McMeekin has volunteered with the Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

A Verde Historical Society board member, McMeekin retired to the Verde Valley after serving 36 years in the military as an enlisted non-commissioned officer, warrant officer, commissioned officer and lieutenant colonel.

McMeekin has held most of the positions within the society and museum currently serving in an administrative capacity in the museum office where he handles e-mail communications and carries out additional administrative duties.

At age 91, McMeekin enjoys volunteering at the society and museum as it sharpens his skills and allows him to share the depth of his knowledge and talents with others. He delights in conversation on any subject that relates to history, especially military history.

The society and museum needs new volunteers, especially on Wednesday mornings and Friday afternoons, in order to fully re-open in June, due to former volunteers moving out of state.

To learn more about volunteering opportunities at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, visit the organization’s Facebook page or visit clemenceaumuseum.com to find an application form.

Consider giving two, three, or four hours to promoting the history of the Verde Valley. Training is provided.

Because of health concerns, the museum and gift shop are currently only open by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required.

Call 928-634-2868 on Tuesday mornings, when the office is open, for more information.

May is National Historic Preservation Month

Celebrate National Historic Preservation Month by joining the Verde Historical Society and supporting its operation of the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in Cottonwood.

New and current residents can benefit from participation in the historical society by learning about their community through the artifacts preserved and displayed in exhibits, through educational programming and by meeting like-minded people who share a love of history and historic preservation.

By June 12, become a member in the Verde Historical Society to be eligible to win two adult passes for a scenic round trip excursion to Perkinsville and back on the Verde Canyon Rail Road and other fun drawing prizes. Each new membership will be entered into the drawing.

Winners will be announced at the end of the re-opening event, June 11-12. There is no charge to attend. Both activities require a mask and social distancing. There is no charge to attend. Contributions are gratefully accepted to support the museum’s mission.

For more information, visit clemenceaumuseum.com, see us on Facebook or call 928-634-2868 on Tuesdays during office hours, 9 a.m. until noon.

Dispose of debris at May 17-20 collection event

Clean up and reduce wildfire risk by disposing of yard waste at the annual Debris Collection event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17–20 at the City of Sedona’s Maintenance Yard at 2070 Contractors Rd.

Creating a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of a wildfire. Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire; by removing dry grasses, leaves, excess vegetation and pine needles from your roof and gutters, you reduce fire risk.

Prune tree limbs so the lowest limb is between six and 10 feet from the ground.

This is also an opportunity to remove debris in drainage areas before monsoon season. Shrubs, loose trimmings and yard waste in drainage ditches can block storm water flow, increasing the risk of flooding.

Accepted at the event: brush, tree limbs and trunks, shrub trimmings and bagged leaves and pine needles.

Not accepted: cactus trimmings, appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses and other household waste.

For more information, call Ryan Hayes, city maintenance supervisor, at 928-203-5063.

Stories of Grand Canyon’s green heart

Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, May 12 for its monthly “Preserving the Wonder” speaker series webinar at 5 p.m.



This month’s virtual guest is Wendy Hodgson, herbarium curator emerita and senior research botanist at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.

Hodgson will share reasons for the great diversity in the Grand Canyon and discuss a few of its intriguing botanists who braved wild white water and steep cliffs to gather specimens.

Hodgson will spotlight some of these likewise charismatic plants. Also, she will share work that she and colleagues are pursuing to try and answer such intriguing questions as to how certain plants evolved and dispersed in the Grand Canyon and how Native Americans influenced plant evolution and distribution.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly “Preserving the Wonder” Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.

The Search at Immaculate Conception

Join Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for The Search, a video series for anyone looking for meaning in life and for the answers to life’s deepest questions.

This program examines the great big story of everything – life and death, sorrow and happiness, science and faith and the beauty of the cosmos all of which point to one big (and perhaps surprising) conclusion: that Jesus Christ and his church have the most satisfying answers to the questions and desires of the human heart.

Join us at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road, Cottonwood, Thursdays from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. June 3 until July 15.

Call 928-634-2933 for more information.

Sedona Car Show

The Sedona Car Club’s 38th annual Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sedona Airport.

This year’s show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the E Type Jaguar.

Check-in time for cars entered in the show is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entry forms can be found on the car club website at sedonacarclub.com.

Registration fees for Classes A-L are $25, non-judged display (all years) is $20; replicas, kit cars, homebuilts, etc. will be welcome in the Display Class.

Trophies will be awarded for first place and second place, Presidents’ Choice, Best of Show, and Mayor’s Choice.

Entries are limited to the first 110 cars. Mail registration forms to Sedona Car Club, 160 Rojo Vista Court, Sedona, AZ 86351.

Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Sept. 18.

Questions can be directed to the car show committee at info@sedonacarclub.com or to David Lombardi, club president, at 928-300-4248.

Live music, beautiful outdoors

Live music in the beautiful outdoors, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 21 in the pavilion at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona. Limited to 150 attendees. Masks required upon entry, until seated.

Spring is upon us, and the weather is perfect, so come out and enjoy the Invincible Grins. Bring a chair or have a seat on the grass.

Fresh air, the company of community friends and great music.

Faith Baptist Church resumes Sunday morning service

Faith Baptist Church of Rimrock/Lake Montezuma has resumed its regular morning service. The church meets at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 Zuni Way, Lake Montezuma.

Pastor Mike Smith invites any and all former attenders and visitors to join the congregation for sound Bible messages and traditional music in a warm, family atmosphere.

The church also holds a Bible study and prayer meeting service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings at the home of Bob and Natalie Holmes, 4150 N. Primrose Court (up on the mesa). All members of the community are welcome to attend.

For more information, call Pastor Smith at 928-526-5434.

Home tour is back – virtually

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s all-new Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is back. The tour will feature four classic homes, each built in a distinctly different architectural style.

Each current homeowner will host a walk-through of the building, comment on its history, point out original features and, in some cases, share old family photos. CHSM will augment the commentary with historic images from the museum’s collection.

The 2021 Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is expected to be polished and ready for visitors by early summer 2021. Cost for participation is expected to be $20, and donations will be used to help upgrade exhibits for the museum’s planned reopening. As the name suggests, this tour is virtual. Participants can view the tour at their leisure; there are no date or time constraints.

This event would not be possible without a generous donation from a CHSM member. To offset other expenses, sponsorships are being solicited. Sponsorship range from $50 to $250.

Anyone who would like to sponsor may email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visit clarkdalemuseum.org for availability and purchase details. Regular updates will be posted in the group’s newsletter, which is distributed free of charge.

CHSM is an all-volunteer organization that welcomes new members. To join, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Beginners Hula classes resume

Now in its 17th year, Kumu Hula master teacher Kehau Chrisman announces Beginner Hula classes. Try something new, get some exercise and have fun, all while becoming immersed in the culture of Hawaii.

Chrisman has spent more than 37 years immersed in hula, of which 17 were spent training in Hawaii to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (similar to a PhD in Hula) by following rigorous hula protocols taught by well-known and respected masters in Hawaii's hula legacy.

Since opening the Cottonwood hula school in 2004, Chrisman has been teaching Hawaiian culture, including music, dance, ‘ukulele and language. Students travel from all over the Verde Valley, Flagstaff and Prescott seeking her Hawaiian cultural knowledge.

Beginners Hula class is open to women and men age 15 and older. Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values.

Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 6 through June 10. Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing face masks and practice social distancing.

Hula classes are held at the Verde Village Property Owners Association (VVPOA) Clubhouse in the Main Hall. The VVPOA Clubhouse is at 4855 Broken Saddle Drive, Cottonwood.

Monthly hula classes are also available in Prescott Valley. For more information and directions to the VVPOA Clubhouse, visit arizonahula.com, call 928-639-4683, or email HulaIsAloha@gmail.com.

May 11 Republican luncheon

The next Mingus Mountain Republican Club monthly luncheon is Tuesday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Guest speakers include Yavapai County Assessor Judd Simmons, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Mark Carlile and Cottonwood City Council Member Mike Matthews. They will discuss our financial future, as well as the impact of rising home prices and taxes in Arizona. There is a steady migration from other states coming to Arizona and over bidding home prices, therefore impacting taxes.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., lunch served at 11 a.m., meeting/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra.

RSVP by email before Friday May 7 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Or visit mm-gop.org.

Volunteer at Clarkdale Historical Society/Museum

Interested in Clarkdale history? If so, care to contribute to the effort to preserve Clarkdale’s unique history?

Volunteers learn new skills, meet people with similar interests and learn much more about Clarkdale history.

The Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum (CHS&M) is looking for a volunteer to help with processing donated items.

Good computer and organizational skills are important to the role.

A few to several hours per week is the general time commitment.

Send an email to clarkdaleheritage@gmail.com if you are interested.

We will contact you to schedule a time to discuss the volunteer opportunity in more detail so that we all can decide whether the role is a good fit.

Volunteers needed at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot national monuments

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to assist with visitor services at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, and Tuzigoot national monuments.

Training will be specific to the site you wish to volunteer. Staff, volunteers, and visitors are federally mandated to wear a mask and maintain a social distancing of six feet at all times. Applicants must feel comfortable delivering this message to the visiting public as well.

Anyone interested can apply at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or email paul_santellan@nps.gov to request an application.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at our headquarters building, 527 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. Ask for Whitney.

For more information on Montezuma Castle or Montezuma Well, call 928-567-3322 (Ext. 0) or visit nps.gov/moca. For more information on Tuzigoot, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Fair maps for fair elections

Arizona is one of only seven states to have created an Independent Redistricting Commission charged with redrawing its congressional and legislative districts using data from the most recent census.

On Monday, May 10, the League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona Voters Education Program and OLLI at Yavapai College–Sedona/Verde Valley will present a program explaining the redistricting process, which occurs in 2021, and how to participate in it.



This free program will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, email LWVNAZ@gmail.com.

Presenters will include Betty Bengtson and Kathy Lalley. Bengtson is a member of the Greater Tucson League, the State Board of the League of Women Voters of Arizona (LWVAZ) and the LWVAZ Advocacy Committee. Lalley recently joined the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson to pursue an interest in voting rights and voter access following a career in advertising and marketing focused on research and communication strategy.

For more information, email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

Yavapai College offers students one free class for fall 2021 semester

Yavapai College will offer one free class to students who are registered for the fall 2021 semester.

The One Class Free initiative is funded by CARES and CRRSAA federal grant money to support students in need due to COVID-19.

Any student registered for a credit class is eligible to receive up to three credits worth of tuition for free, at the standard tuition rate, with a maximum of $285 received per student.

Eligible students include new students taking credit classes, continuing students taking credit classes, personal interest students taking credit classes, and high school students taking credit classes.

To apply for the grant money, students must complete the survey at yc.edu/CARES.

Yavapai College recently announced that it would move to the green phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan, beginning on June 1. The move to the green phase will bring back more in-person classes and services.

Registration for the summer semester is now open for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on June 7.

Registration for the fall semester opens on Monday, April 19, for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on Aug. 16.

Visit yc.edu or call 928-717-7777 to connect with an admission advisor and get started today.

Sedona Village Learning Center to hold inaugural golf benefit

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a lavish banquet. What could be better?

Rotten Johnny’s and Geter Plumbing have organized the fun-filled Shotgun Golf Benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to raise money for scholarships at Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC).

The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a banquet with wine and other beverages.

The 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world's most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides an adventure.

This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The abundant and luxurious after-party banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a raw bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), salads, grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.

Customer Service a differentiating factor

Join the Yavapai College SBDC on May 11 for “Operational Excellence: Customer Service as a Differentiating Factor.”

Learn customer service best practices, whether you’re a customer service professional, a manager, or you work with customers in your career.

Acquire skills in hiring, communication, training and business tools. What it all boils down to is having a service attitude or a customer focus in everything you do.

The old Sears motto was “the customer is always right, even if they’re wrong.”

Register online at bit.ly/CustSvc0511.

Cottonwood Community Band needs conductor, additional musicians

The Cottonwood Community Band looks plans to restart rehearsals beginning in August, and plans to present a pops concert in October and a holiday concert in December.

The band is an all-volunteer wind and percussion ensemble (sorry, no strings) with membership varying from season to season, but averages about 45 people.

Many of our musicians have returned to making music after considerable time off. Anyone who has a band instrument collecting dust in the attic and can devote a little time and energy to practice will fit right in.

The band is also currently conducting a search for our next conductor, as former conductor Sy Brandon no longer lives in the area. Anyone who has conducting skills and experience and is interested in making some music with 40-50 friendly musicians, should contact the Cottonwood Community Band.

The conductor does receive a stipend and reimbursement of travel expenses is possible if traveling from outside the immediate area.

Rehearsals are from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays.

Contact the Cottonwood Community Band at CottonwoodCommunityBand@Gmail.com for more information.

Sedona Firewise Cleanup, May 21-24

May 21-24, Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service will offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation.

Sedona Fire Station #4, at 391 Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, will accept yard waste May 21-24 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.

Sedona Fire Marshal Jon Davis reminds everyone that fire restrictions are just around the corner. Now is the time to clear properties of weeds, leaves and dead brush in preparation for fire season.

Create a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of damage from a wildfire.

Yard debris, including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks), as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this event.

All noxious weeds, leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged. Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses, and other household waste will not be accepted.

Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, citizens dropping off vegetation for disposal are asked to remain in their vehicles. Sedona Fire District staff will unload the yard debris from private vehicles and place it in the provided dumpsters.

Visit sedonafire.org or firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire.

Or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information or to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.

Town of Clarkdale announces board, commission vacancies

The Town of Clarkdale has one vacancy to fill on its Planning Commission, also a vacancy to fill on its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

Now is your chance to make a difference in your community and help guide the future of Clarkdale. The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within the Clarkdale town limits.

The Planning Commission usually meets once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business.

The PSPRS Board is required to meet only twice a year, but makes important decisions on officer retirements, pensions, disabilities and other critical issues.

A description of boards and commissions is posted at clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications are available for download at clarkdale.az.gov/forms.html, and are also available at the administration building, 39 N. Ninth St.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov, and email or call with questions, 928-639-2453.

Dark Sky Star Party 2021

Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is planning a Dark Sky Star Party event on June 11.

This will be an in-person event also with some virtual presentations. The Dark Sky Star Party will be a multi-venue event across the entire Verde Valley & Sedona.

Partners include the National Park Service, Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Camp Verde Library, Friends of the Verde River, and several other groups in the Verde Valley.

To make this the best valley-wide star party, Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community needs volunteers, presenters, telescopes, as well as people to operate, instruct and assist with the telescopes on the evening of June 11.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is excited to bring back in-person star parties and the opportunities to teach the community about the importance of dark skies and how to enjoy & preserve them.

Anyone interested in helping the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community with its star party can email campverdedarksky@gmail.com. In the subject line, please type “I'd like to volunteer.”

Camp Verde Summer Day Camp returns

On Tuesday, June 1, Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation will return.

Summer Day Camp, now in its fourth year, will be a four-day camp week which will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until July 21.

Campers can come for a day, a week, or all summer depending on what works for their family. Fridays have been dropped this year as camp days because of significantly smaller enrollment on those days.

Last year, the camp was able to successfully operate under the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Most of those guidelines and restrictions will be in place this year, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said.

“Staff and campers adapted to the new procedures to have a safe and enjoyable summer camp season,” he said.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting as well as social distancing and face coverings for campers and staff along with symptom checking are now part of the standard camp experience.

Campers will enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers. Camp activities will also include a weekly trip to the Heritage Pool, as well to the Camp Verde Community Library for its Summer Reading Program.

Field trips other than to the Pool and Library are still on hold as the town adjusts its practices.

Camp is open for youth who attended kindergarten through sixth grade during the 2020-2021 school year. Registration is available at $18 per day or $70 per week.

Campers bring their own lunch and snacks, staff brings the fun. Registration will open by mid-May and is limited to 30 kids per day. Visit the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue “Book Now” button.

Anyone interested in being a counselor may check out the town’s job postings at campverde.az.gov.

More information is available by calling Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0820 (Option 3).

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Free slash drop-off through June 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations through June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Red Rock Rumble

Join the stampede and rumble on the stunning trails of Posse Grounds Park. Part flowy single track, part mountain bike slalom, this is certainly one trail run to remember.

This 5K to enter is $35/person 5K. However, prices will increase on Race Day.

Packet pick up May 17-21, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Sedona, 150 SR 179 Suite #5 or Race Day, May 22, 7:15-7:55 a.m.

COVID-19 modifications will be put into place including limited registration, smaller waves of runners, additional start times, sanitizer stations and limiting the number of gathered people in an area during any given time.

Awards will be distributed via email, following the event.

sedonaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/13397/359?curm=5&cury=2021.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancy

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission.

The seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023.

This volunteer position is appointed by the Cottonwood City Council and serves without pay.

The available seat must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.

For more information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, x 3320.

Farmers Market at Windmill Park in Cornville

Great local Farmers Market in Cornville, at Windmill Park along Oak Creek from 2 p.m. until dusk each Thursday through year end.

Get great local (mostly organic) produce from small farms, sprouts, eggs, citrus, meats, breads, pastries and baked goods, coffee, sweet treats, fruits, desserts, vinegar, CBD products, essential oils, flowers, herbs, some of the best made-to-order food to eat there or to go.

Our Community Table provide sales outlet for small family farm sales of local small farm/garden produce. Find plant starts, garden accessories, crafts, art, and other local artisan goods.

Plenty of parking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. Don't miss it.

Follow on Facebook @WindmillParkFarmersMarketinCornville for all the latest details and event information.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Project Rising Hope food pantry needs volunteers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.

It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.

Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.

The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.

Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov).

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.