Creepy, kooky Addams Family comes to Mingus Union

They’re creepy, they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky.

Weekends from May 7-16, Mingus Union’s theater program, A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians, will perform the Addams Family Broadway Musical.

In fact, it’s the first musical the troupe – better known as A.T.O.R.T. – has delivered in two years.

“We are so excited to bring this hilarious hit musical to the Verde Valley,” said Mingus Union theater teacher James Ball, who will head up the production as director, musical director and producer. “We hope you can make it to the show. In-person or live streaming, it will be a fun night for everyone.”

In this musical version, the Addams family hold its annual celebration in a graveyard. Here, family members, as well as the living dead (and the undecided) reflect on what it means to be an Addams.

The twist is that daughter Wednesday introduces her new boyfriend Lucas to the family. Problem is, Lucas is … uh … normal. And that doesn’t sit so well with Uncle Fester, who enlists the help of the Addams’ ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance.

“As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways,” Ball explains. “As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined.”

The Addams Family Broadway Musical tells the story of love and friendship through adversity “with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin,” Ball said.

Gomez and Morticia are played by Jarrett Moncibaez and Charlie Green. Mikayla Gaydon returns to the stage as Wednesday Addams and her younger brother, Pugsley, is played by Reanna Crittenden.

Jake Diaz plays Uncle Fester, Malia Romero plays Grandma, and Sterling Sorensen plays Lurch.

Lucas is played by Lazor Lanson, Lucas’ parents Mal and Alice are played by Elias Beery and Ociana Rolle.

Addams Family ancestors are played by Abby Heydorn, Kaitlyn Watson, Jarod Gordon, Bailey Hartman, Sarah Lacher, Raven Valentine, Tyler Teague, Cooper Barham, Jasmine Fang, Madison Mathis, Matthew Rodriguez, Eron Taylor, Talya Szechter and Selin Tufte. The dance captain for this show is Makenzie Svercl.

The Addams Family Broadway Musical will show in the Mingus Union High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

It also will show at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Each performance will have a live-stream available by Sedona Media Services.

Advanced purchase tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for students/children. Single stream pass is $10, family stream pass is $30. All tickets will cost $3 more at the door.

According to the district’s COVID-19 policy, all patrons must wear a mask and sign a COVID-19 waiver to enter.

Assigned seating automatically builds a two-seat buffer between each party for social distancing. Limited concessions will be available.

Visit mingusperformingarts.com for tickets and live-stream passes. Ticket are also available from 7:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays at the Mingus Union Bookstore. Or call 928-649-4466.

On the day of the show, stream passes can be redeemed and viewed at booktixlive.com.

Addams Family Broadway Musical is family friendly and rated PG, with a run time of 2 hours 15 minutes, and includes one 15-minute intermission.