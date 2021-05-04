Live music returns to Bella Vita with Sammy Davis & Dan Vega

Bella Vita Ristorante brings the music back center stage this coming weekend featuring two of Sedona’s finest performing artists.

Friday, May 7, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante brings the fabulous and inimitable Sammy Davis to the restaurant’s newly-renovated outside-patio and stage.

Davis is known in Sedona and beyond as a consummate and exciting performer, who puts on memorable shows one is not likely to forget.

He sings. He dances. He rocks and he entertains like no other. No one sits when Davis plays.

He is an awesome performer known throughout Northern Arizona for his exciting performances, powerful stage presence and danceable music.

He covers the music of all the greats, including The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The Drifters, just to mention a few.

His performances are legendary and his rapport with the audience is superb, as he takes every one on a magic carpet ride through dance tunes guaranteed to get people off their seats and onto the dance floor.

Saturday, May 8 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. guitarist singer/songwriter Dan Vega performs his magic.

Vega is a master of his craft and an audience favorite. He is one of the most popular musicians in the Sedona music scene right now and has gathered a sizeable local following.

When he smiles, he lights up the stage and his command of the guitar and voice is impeccable. He is a definite favorite with the ladies and always puts on a great show.

Vega has been around for a long time playing in the Greater Sedona area and people love to watch him play his interpretations of popular cover songs and his own original tunes.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.