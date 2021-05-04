Northern Arizona Healthcare announces major expansion

Northern Arizona Healthcare has announced plans for expansion on its Fort Tuthill property, the largest initiative to be undertaken by NAH (and perhaps to date in Arizona), to include ambulatory services, a new state-of-the art hospital, and a future Health and Wellness Village.

“We’re embarking on an ambitious program to enhance the quality of care we provide,” said Flo Spyrow, President & CEO, NAH. “The new campus at Fort Tuthill will allow us to better adapt to future healthcare needs, and best serve our communities for generations to come. Equally significant is that this exceptional level of care will be right here, close to home and negating unnecessary travel, for those who count on us every single day.”

The unique populations served by NAH also deserve, and demand, comprehensive, leading and seamless healthcare options and care delivery, at an affordable cost. The new NAH campus will be highly accessible to all members of the community, capitalizing on neighboring developments and amenities. NAH plans to involve community members, neighbors and others in the (development) process and will socialize the vision for the community during meetings this summer.

As NAH develops its campuses and services to meet patient and family needs, the organization will honor its commitments to all of the communities that it serves. Such commitments include keeping the Sedona Emergency Department open for five years (through 2025), expanding breast health and cancer care services, and enhancing programs and facilities throughout its areas served.

Recent investments in NAH’s improved healthcare services and facilities also include updates to the Verde Valley Medical Clinic - Camp Verde, a new Cottonwood Medical Office Building, and continued focus and expansion of programs in breast health and cancer care in Sedona.

Over the course of time, NAH seeks to design and bring to life a Health and Wellness Village on the Fort Tuthill campus. A Health and Wellness Village is a relatively new concept in the healthcare space, bringing onto one site services such as clinical and hospital-based healthcare, ambulatory services, rehabilitation, sports medicine and residential, and patient or provider housing. Amenities such as spas, gyms, health food stores, restaurants, as well as a mix of other practitioner services, may be offered. All of the experiences are designed to have a central location for services, and to focus on keeping populations well.