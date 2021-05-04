Sedona Women welcome futurist Brian David Johnson

The future is Brian David Johnson’s business. As we look ahead to a post pandemic future, we all want to know: Where do we go from here? How will the world change? What new innovations await?



The Sedona Women (“TSW”) will attempt to tackle these important questions during a discussion with Futurist Brian David Johnson at TSW’s May Program meeting, “After the Pandemic – What Comes Next,” on Wednesday, May 12, 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Brian David Johnson is currently the futurist in residence at Arizona State University’s Center for Science and the Imagination, a professor in the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, and the director of the ASU Threatcasting Lab.

As an applied futurist, Johnson has worked with governments, trade organizations, start-ups and multinational corporations to not only help envision their future but specify the steps needed to get there.

His work is called Futurecasting. Johnson has over 30 patents and is the author of a number of fiction and nonfiction books.

What lies ahead for our post pandemic future?

