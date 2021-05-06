Portions of Verde River closed to allow for feral cattle removal

May 10 to 24, public access to portions of the Verde River will be closed to allow for feral cattle removal, according to a news release from the Prescott National Forest.

River access from Beasley Flat to the confluence with Fossil Creek will be closed and the public will not be able to launch, take out, float through or camp along this section of the river. Child Recreation Site and Verde Hot Springs will also be closed to the public.

Contractors will be capturing and removing unauthorized and/or feral cattle from the Wild and Scenic portion of the Verde River on the Tonto, Coconino and Prescott National Forests. This portion of the Verde River is managed to preserve its wild and scenic qualities and livestock are not authorized within this corridor.

The following portion of the Verde River will be closed to the public to protect public health and safety during contracted operations to round-up and remove feral cattle.

• All National Forest System (NFS) lands, roads, and trails within 1/4 mile of the center of the Verde River corridor, commencing north of Beasley Flat at 34° 28’ 43.68” N/111° 48’ 1.5” W, following down river and terminating at the confluence with Fossil Creek (approximately 13.5 miles) at 34° 18’ 20.534” N/111° 40’ 30.752” W. The Restricted Area includes Verde Hot Springs (34° 21’ 50.478” N/111° 42’ 55.607” W) and the Childs Developed Recreation site, including the associated boat launch/ take-out and dispersed camping area. The Restricted Area also includes the historic hydroelectric facilities and corrals.

• NFS Road #502 is closed approximately 5.5 miles from the NFSR 708 junction at 34° 21’ 4.143” N/111° 41’ 26.746” W, near the Childs Powerplant, continuing southwest to the Childs dispersed camping area.

The work includes the gathering, care, handling/loading and transportation of the cattle. The contractor will address any sick or injured animals if treatment is necessary and transport livestock from temporary holding facility at capture site to final destination within 24 hours of capture.

Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) officers will inspect the captured cattle for brands and if brands are found then the AZDA will contact the owners.

The capturing of livestock will be accomplished by helicopter, roping, leading, or tie down when necessary. The work will be accomplished in a safe and humane manner and be in accordance with appropriate Arizona state laws and requirements, the news release stated.

For more information regarding this order, please contact the following:

• Red Rock Ranger District: 928-203-2900

• Cave Creek Ranger District: 480-595-3300

• Verde Ranger District: 928-777-2200

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.