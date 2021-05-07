Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
Police say video circulated on social media not related
COTTONWOOD — A spokesperson for the Cottonwood Police Department confirmed Friday that detectives are investigating an assault that happened at the Verde Valley Fair.
Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said Friday that detectives are investigating an assault on an area man and his 18-year-old son that happened the evening of Thursday, April 29. No charges have been filed.
Kuhlt said detectives are still trying to determine which suspects and witnesses might be involved and whether any suspects are minors or adults.
Officers were called to the Verde Valley Fairgrounds about 10:30 p.m. on April 29. Kuhlt said the victims had some injuries but refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
The 18-year-old might have sustained a broken finger in the assault, Kuhlt said. Broken bones are often discussed as factors in determining whether to file a felony assault charge, as opposed to a misdemeanor, she said.
Kuhlt said she is not aware of any available video of the assault. However, with the vast number of camera phones and the likelihood someone recorded all or part of the incident, such footage might exist, and the department will continue to search for such a video.
Kuhlt also said she was informed Friday, May 7 about an unrelated video circulating on social media, showing a recent fight or assault at or near the fairgrounds that appears to involve teens. She said she hasn’t seen this video personally, but another officer has seen it.
Friday, Kuhlt said there has not been enough information gleaned from that video yet to determine if it will lead to an investigation.
Anyone with information about incidents at the Verde Valley Fair should call Cottonwood police at 928-634-4246.
