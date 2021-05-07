OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, May 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Cliff Montgomery, 1921 - 2021

Cliff Montgomery

Cliff Montgomery

Originally Published: May 7, 2021 12:20 p.m.

Cliff Montgomery, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed peacefully at home last Saturday, April 24, 2021.

He was 99.

He was a native of California and grew up in Santa Monica.

Cliff served in WWII, honorably discharged with rank of PFC.

Following WWII, he was a letter carrier with the USPS for a total of 35 years in the Santa Monica area.

An avid “Rockhound”, Cliff was a longtime member of the Santa Monica Gemological Society and Golden State Bonsai Federation in California and various rock clubs in Arizona.

He worked for Crystalight Corporation, participating in numerous Rock, Gem and Mineral Tradeshows in Arizona, California, and Colorado.

Cliff is survived by his adult children, Dave (Rena), John (Debbie) and Peggy (Boyd) Donavon; grandsons, John (Kara) Parker and Wade Taylor; great-granddaughter, Hensley Parker and many friends. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and wife, Mary.

The family expresses gratitude to Cliff’s caregiver of many years, Carmen Oreliana, and Compassus Hospice personnel.

A Memorial Service will be held in May, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to local Hospice Organizations, Old Town Mission in Cottonwood, Arizona, or a preferred charity in Memory of Cliff is appreciated.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Patrick Albert Logston Sr., 1936-2021
Mary T. Montgomery 1922 - 2011
Obituary: Jean O’Loughlin
Obituary: June E. Dean 1924-2018
Death Notice

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News