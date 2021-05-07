Obituary: Cliff Montgomery, 1921 - 2021

Cliff Montgomery, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed peacefully at home last Saturday, April 24, 2021.

He was 99.

He was a native of California and grew up in Santa Monica.

Cliff served in WWII, honorably discharged with rank of PFC.

Following WWII, he was a letter carrier with the USPS for a total of 35 years in the Santa Monica area.

An avid “Rockhound”, Cliff was a longtime member of the Santa Monica Gemological Society and Golden State Bonsai Federation in California and various rock clubs in Arizona.

He worked for Crystalight Corporation, participating in numerous Rock, Gem and Mineral Tradeshows in Arizona, California, and Colorado.

Cliff is survived by his adult children, Dave (Rena), John (Debbie) and Peggy (Boyd) Donavon; grandsons, John (Kara) Parker and Wade Taylor; great-granddaughter, Hensley Parker and many friends. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and wife, Mary.

The family expresses gratitude to Cliff’s caregiver of many years, Carmen Oreliana, and Compassus Hospice personnel.

A Memorial Service will be held in May, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to local Hospice Organizations, Old Town Mission in Cottonwood, Arizona, or a preferred charity in Memory of Cliff is appreciated.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.