Fri, May 07
Obituary: Lola May Nightingale

Lola May Nightingale

Lola May Nightingale

Originally Published: May 7, 2021 12:13 p.m.

Lola May Nightingale, 87, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021, at her home in Kenai, AK.

She was born in Kansas, raised in Minnesota and was an Alaskan for 63 years. Lola and her husband, Joe, snow-birded between Arizona and Alaska for over twenty years.

Lola embraced the Alaskan way of life.

She processed game meat in the garage, prepared fish, rabbits and birds procured by her sons and required all of her children to participate in berry picking expeditions.

Children were especially important to Lola and she opened her home to village children receiving medical treatment in Anchorage.

Lola received an Executive Secretary Diploma from Alaska Business College and enjoyed working as Vice President in Charge of Administration at Era Helicopters.

Lola was an accomplished bridge player having learned the game in the early 1960s and transitioning to ACBL at the Anchorage Bridge Club, the Sedona Bridge Club and, in later years, over the internet.

She was very competitive as she worked toward the Sapphire level and she enjoyed many bridge partners as she played for nearly 60 years.

Lola is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Charles Nightingale and four children, Joseph Alvin (Janice) Nightingale, Douglas Nightingale, Laura (Joel) Henkelman and Nancy (Michael) Wiles; eight grandchildren and eleven greater grandchildren.

As we all know, “What Lola Wants, Lola Gets.” There will be no funeral; however, her family will gather to celebrate her life on her birthday in August.

Gifts in her memory may be directed to Hospice of the Central Peninsula, PO Box 2584, Soldotna, AK 99669.

Information was provided by Peninsula Memorial Chapel of Kenai, Alaska.

