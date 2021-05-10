Obituary: Dawn Marie Puleo 1970-2021

Dawn Marie Puleo was enveloped in love as she crossed over on April 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, sparkling eyes, and infectious laugh.



Dawn was born August 7, 1970 to Frances Morrison and Steven Puleo. She is also survived by her sister and brother Kristin and Michael Puleo. Dawn is leaving behind three children Aspen Case, Caleb Keesler, and Jade Keesler along with two grandchildren Scarlett and Rush along with many family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held at the Verde Valley Christian Church 406 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ at 3:00.



The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and recorded by the church to be shared later with family and friends across the world.

Information provided by survivors.