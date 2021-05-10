Obituary: Dawn Marie Puleo 1970-2021
Dawn Marie Puleo was enveloped in love as she crossed over on April 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit, sparkling eyes, and infectious laugh.
Dawn was born August 7, 1970 to Frances Morrison and Steven Puleo. She is also survived by her sister and brother Kristin and Michael Puleo. Dawn is leaving behind three children Aspen Case, Caleb Keesler, and Jade Keesler along with two grandchildren Scarlett and Rush along with many family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Verde Valley Christian Church 406 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ at 3:00.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and recorded by the church to be shared later with family and friends across the world.
Information provided by survivors.
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Chopper lands in Verde Village for roll-over accident
- 2021 Verde Valley Fair a big hit
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Senate GOP to wage new audit legal battle with Maricopa County
- Northern Arizona Healthcare announces major expansion
- Mingus Union football field deemed unplayable
- Portions of Verde River closed to allow for feral cattle removal
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Governor signs bill barring business mask requiremennts
- Two executions will be first in Arizona in seven years
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: