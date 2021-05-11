Facemasks still required at Mingus

COTTONWOOD — With less than three weeks remaining in the school year, Mingus Union School District has no plans to seek modification of its COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Earlier this week, the district had considered proposing modifications to the district’s governing board, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said. Instead, Westcott will update the board Thursday on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will meet in the high school’s library.

Mingus Union High School is at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

No later than 24 hours before the meeting, the district governing board’s agenda will be available at mingusunion.com.

Monday, Westcott said that the board could rescind the mask mandate as a component of a proposed mitigation plan.

“But the proposed modifications are in response to recent CDC updates and ADHS alterations to COVID guidance to K-12 schools,” he said.

Tuesday, Westcott said he would “update the board in my report on recent additions to guidance from the CDC re: vaccinated individuals and a layered mitigation approach.”

“We are committed to maintaining all our strategies, including face covering policy, through the end of the semester,” Westcott said. “This aligns with the statement I released shortly after the governor rescinded the face mask mandate: Until further notice, we will continue to follow existing Board policy regulations and our COVID-19 mitigation plan, which requires the use of face coverings on our campus.”

In an April 28 special meeting, the Camp Verde School Board voted 3-to-2 to rescind its mask requirement.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April.

-May 1-11, 5,842 cases and 85 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 1-11, 2021: 584 new cases each day