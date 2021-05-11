Rising from pandemic ashes, Celestial Sirens Six String Society returns to Sedona

It all was looking so promising early on in 2020, lots of great shows planned, including a big production in Sedona in March, then Covid hit ….

Yet through the carnage of what we now know as 2020, the Six String Society remained hopeful for brighter days ahead. Who knew it would be almost 16 months in between shows but here they are now looking forward to bringing the Celestial Sirens production back to the Sedona Performing Art Center, June 26.

“It will truly feel as much like a celebration than anything else,” said show creator and producer Kenneth Rexrode, who was determined to bring the Celestial Sirens back to Sedona in 2021 after last year’s cancellation.

He’s also very encouraged by all of the support from the local community welcoming back live music to the Verde Valley.

The show’s All Star cast will be led by soul-blues great Whitney Shay, country/Americana star Alice Wallace, and the multi-dimensional Chelsea Williams.

They will fill up Sedona’s night sky with their incredible spirit and their extraordinarly diverse talents.

The Sirens will also be joined by blues guitar legend Laura Chavez, folk star Gregory Page, young gun Anthony Cullins, Patric Petrie, Robert Parker, Piatt Pund and the rest of the All Star cast.

This part theater, all music production is unique as the stage will be set like a “Living Room” with the performers arriving for their girls’ weekend in Sedona.

Based out of San Diego, the Six String Society has been putting on these unique shows for over seven years to the delight of audiences looking for something a little different.

“It’s fun, it’s different, with no two shows ever being the same” says Rexrode who also just told us he’s amazed to learn that over 150+ people from the San Diego area are coming out for this once in a lifetime experience in Sedona.

With all this interest, it just might be the show you’ve been looking for too.

To learn more about the show please visit .thesixstringsociety.