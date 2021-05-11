Sammy Davis & Dan Vega on menu at Bella Vita Ristorante

Bella Vita Ristorante is serving up some great live entertainment this weekend, featuring two of Sedona’s finest performing artists.

Friday, May 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante brings the inimitable Sammy Davis to the restaurant’s newly renovated outside-patio and stage.

He whirls, he twirls, he dances and prances and puts on a show that’s bound to get you up from your seats, rocking like no one’s watching.

Seeing Sammy perform is a treat you don’t want to miss. If you are looking for a night of fun, dancing and rocking to the classics, he’s the guy to see.

Saturday, May 15, 6:30 to 9:30 pm., guitarist singer/songwriter Dan Vega takes the stage.

He is young, handsome, poised and ready to play his heart out for the audience.

Accompanying himself on the guitar he sings all the great songs, from the past, as well as contemporary.

He is captivating to watch, and he has become a local favorite here in Sedona. He is a true troubadour who knows his stuff and his audience.