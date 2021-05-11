Sedona Women welcome award-winning travel writer Roger Naylor

As The Sedona Women wrap up their 20th Anniversary season, the group is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand esteemed travel writer Roger Naylor to speak Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 a.m., via Zoom.

For those who were unable to attend the popular Roger Naylor talk at the Sedona Library in February, this is your second chance to hear from this award-winning travel writer, avid hiker, and road-trip junkie.

Roger Naylor is Arizona’s premiere travel writer. His latest book: “Arizona Scenic Routes and Hikes: Unforgettable Journeys in the Grand Canyon State,” will be front and center at the May virtual presentation. He will share photographs, excerpts and anecdotes from his travels ranging from the sun-kissed deserts to the summits of snow-capped mountains. A Q&A will follow.

Naylor was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame in 2018. His premier book, “Arizona State Parks,” received the prestigious 2020 New Mexico-Arizona Book Award. His work appears regularly in the Arizona Republic.

He has also written for the Guardian, USA Today, Arizona Highways and many more. In addition to his latest work, Roger Naylor has authored several books including “The Amazing Kolb Brothers of the Grand Canyon,” “Books and Burgers,” “An Arizona Handbook for the Hungry Hikers” and “Arizona Kicks of Route 66.”

To register for this virtual webinar, visit www.thesedonawomen.com, locate the “Events, Programs & Trips” tab, click “May Webinar-Roger Naylor,” and find the registration button.

The Sedona Women are dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact on the community by providing opportunities for women to build relationships, to learn about the community, to support community needs and to enhance the natural beauty and distinctive character of Sedona.

TSW is an apolitical 501 (c)(3) organization that respects the diversity of its members and the inclusivity of our community.

For more information about The Sedona Women contact: sedonawomen669@gmail.com or visit thesedonawomen.com.