This week's new movies include Chris Rock film 'Spiral'

Spiral

Lionsgate

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Writers: Josh Stolberg, Pete Goldfinger

Producers: James Wan, et. al.

Cast: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jones, Ali Johnson, Leila Leigh, et. al.

Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.

Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use.

The Man in the Hat

Gravitas Ventures

Director: John-Paul Davidson, Stephen Warbeck

Writers: John-Paul Davidson, Stephen Warbeck

Producers: Daniel-Konrad Cooper, Dominic Dromgoole, et. al.

Cast: Ciarán Hinds, Stephen Dillane, Sasha Hails, et. al.

The Man in the Hat journeys through France in a Fiat 500 accompanied by a framed photograph of an unknown woman. He is pursued by five angry men in a Citroën Dyane.

Why are they chasing him? And how can he shake them off?

Those Who Wish Me Dead

New Line Cinema

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Writers: Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt, et al.

Producers: Kevin Turen, Taylor Sheridan, Garrett Basch, et. al.

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, et. al.

A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Rated R for strong violence, and language throughout.

Profile

Focus Features

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Writers: Britt Poulton, Olga Kharina

Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Olga Kharina, et. al.

Cast: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, et. al.

A British journalist goes undercover and infiltrates the digital propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, which has been mobilizing ever greater numbers of women from Europe.

Her daily Internet contacts with an ISIS recruiter gradually pull her in and push the limits of her investigation.

Rated R for language throughout and some disturbing images.

Riders of Justice

Gravitas Ventures

Director: Anders Thomas Jensen

Writers: Nikolaj Arcel, Anders Thomas Jensen

Producers: Sidsel Hybschmann, Sisse Graum Jørgensen, et. al.

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, et. al.

Markus, a deployed military man, has to go home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident.

It seems to be plain bad luck - but it turns out that it might have been a carefully orchestrated assassination, which his wife ended up being a random casualty of.