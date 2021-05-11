Yavapai College to consider annual budget May 18

The Yavapai College District Governing Board will hold a budget hearing, budget adoption at its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 for consideration of the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Yavapai College is committed to protecting the health and safety of its students, employees, and other community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, until further notice, all Yavapai College District Governing Board meetings will be held online.

The budget hearing will include an overview of the proposed Yavapai College district budget for fiscal year 2022 by Vice President for Finance and Administration Clint Ewell.

Yavapai College is not seeking an increase in property tax levy for the coming fiscal year. The budget is available at yc.edu/budget.



Following the presentation, members of the community will have an opportunity to comment. The DGB will then discuss the proposed budget and vote on its adoption.

Yavapai College will conduct this budget hearing as a live stream virtual meeting. Details for joining this online meeting, or providing comments to the District Governing Board about the proposed budget, can be found at yc.edu/v6/district-governing-board/meetings.html.

