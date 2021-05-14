Community events and announcements: May 14, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

City of Cottonwood implements staged fire restrictions

The City of Cottonwood Fire Department will enact Stage I Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. May 14 which will also be consistent with the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, (Yavapai County Ordinance 2020-2 Outdoor Fire Ordinance), not protected by fire districts or area fire departments.

As the fire danger continues to increase, Stage II restrictions may also be put into effect as we move into our summer months.

These restrictions will stay in effect until the area receives significant rain throughout the area to justify lifting the restrictions.

Fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited unless permitted by the fire marshal and/or fire chief. Cottonwood has a zero-tolerance policy toward the use of illegal fireworks and violators will be prosecuted.

Stage I Fire Restrictions:

-No residential burn permits will be issued.

-Use of model rockets is prohibited.

-Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit.

-No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

-No outdoor use of firearms.

-Cooking, warming, or camp fires (ash or ember producing) are still allowed at single and multi-family residential properties and Town parks (where approved) but must be attended at all times.

Stage II Fire Restrictions:

-No burn permits will be issued-residential or commercial.

-Use of model rockets is prohibited.

--Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit.

No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

-No outdoor use of firearms

-Welding, cutting and grinding is prohibited (Permission may be granted under special circumstances and repair situations as approved by the fire marshal).--

-Chain saws are allowed with a spark arrestor, water or fire extinguisher and a fire watch.

-Warming fires, camp fires, as well as charcoal and wood burning barbecues (ember and ash producing) are prohibited in all locations. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flame such as tiki lamps.

-The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbeque cooking grills or fire pits may be used as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device, and can be turned off.

--Certain activities including welding, cutting, grinding (any spark/flame producing activity) outdoors shall require the following:

A fire department permit for a specific time period, location, and activity granting permission to conduct such activity in a safe manner.

A fire watch, an individual for the sole purpose of watching for any sparks and/or ignition.

Firefighting tool(s) such as a shovel.

Approved water supply available from a hose, water truck, etc.

Call Cottonwood Fire Marshal Rick Contreras or Fire Chief Ron Sauntman at 928-634-2741 with any questions.

City of Sedona deploys public electric vehicle charging in Uptown

The City of Sedona now offers free electric vehicle (EV) charging with ChargePoint, an EV charging network, at the 401 Jordan Road public parking lot.

The two new level-2 charging spots are a collaborative effort with the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau (SCCTB) to address the goals of the Sustainable Tourism Plan adopted in March 2019.

While the city paid for the installation and cost of the chargers, the SCCTB will pay for the cost of the electricity used to charge the EVs.

The installation of additional EV charging spots supports the city’s climate action efforts. The use of EVs in place of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles results in cleaner air and zero tailpipe emissions.

Transportation alone is responsible for 35 percent of Sedona’s emissions. Growing EV infrastructure to support EV use is one way to reduce transportation emissions.

In addition to cleaner air and reduced emissions, other benefits of EV use include reduced fuel cost and reduced energy use when compared to gasoline-powered vehicles.

Learn more about the city’s climate goals at sedonaaz.gov/climate.

Prepare for fire season at annual Sedona Firewise Cleanup

Sedona Fire District (SFD) and the U.S. Forest Service will offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation.

SFD Fire Station #4, at 391 Forest Road in Uptown Sedona, will accept yard waste May 21-24 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents.



Fire Marshal Jon Davis reminds everyone that fire restrictions are just around the corner.

Now is the time to clear your property of weeds, leaves, and dead brush in preparation for fire season. Protecting your home from a wildfire starts with you.

Creating a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of damage from a wildfire. Don’t have 30 feet? Then start with the first 10 feet around your home.

Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire that can lead directly to your house. By removing tall dry grasses, excess vegetation, dead leaves, and branches from the perimeter of your house and removing leaves and pine needles from your roof and gutters, you will be doing your part to decrease the wildfire potential of your property.

Pruning tree limbs up as much as 10 feet from the ground also reduces ladder fuels which can help slow the spread of wildfire.



Yard debris, including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks), as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this event.

All noxious weeds, leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged. Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses, and other household waste will not be accepted.

Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, citizens dropping off vegetation for disposal are asked to remain in their vehicles. Sedona Fire District staff will unload the yard debris from private vehicles and place it in the provided dumpsters.

Visit sedonafire.org or firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information or to schedule a free wildfire home assessment.

Willard Street sidewalk project

The City of Cottonwood has contracted with Jud Co. LLC to complete the Willard Street Sidewalk Project. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 17.

This project will consist of the installation of a 6-foot wide sidewalk along the east side of Willard Street between Paula Circle and Beech Street.

Residences and businesses along this corridor will remain open and accessible. We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs.

Construction will take place Monday thru Friday. The contractor will be allowed to start work at 6 a.m. and may work as late as 7 p.m. as allowed by Cottonwood’s municipal code.

Fantastic Fiber Art at Clark Memorial Library

Art in the Clark presents the Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild fifth annual fiber art show, on display through May 28 at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.

View master creations of fiber art in all mediums from natural grasses, fine wool, silk and felt. The library is open from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Fridays.

Works on display include wall hangings, sculpture, wearable art, rugs, and linens representing 14 members of the guild, who not only spin and weave but also do felting, knitting, and crocheting.

To learn more about the VVW&S Guild visit verdevalleyweaversguild.com. Also exhibited are the delightful works of the Rainbow Acres ranchers. Visit rainbowacres.com.

Come see these works at the Clark Memorial Library. Visit ycfld.org/clarkdale for more library information, programs and events.

Art in the Clark is the year-round project at Clark Memorial Library that provides a free public showcase for local artists.

For more on Art in the Clark exhibit, visit friendsofcml.org/art or call the library, 928-634-5423.

Camp Verde Corn Fest, July 17

Corn Fest is back for 2021 on Saturday, July 17 in downtown Camp Verde.

Enjoy this one-day event featuring fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn in a street fair type setting.

Lots of other good eats with food trucks and live musical entertainment plus vendors with all types of products for sale.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with free admission and the fun continues until 8 p.m. After missing last year due to COVID-19, the event will return for its 27th year to celebrate Camp Verde agriculture and hometown fun.

Fresh local corn for purchase to benefit a local non-profit and take home will also be available.

There is still outside vendor space available through visitcampverde.com.

The Community Gym will offer inside vendor space, as well as tables and chairs for attendees to rest out of the sun.

Local community groups are encouraged to become vendors to promote and support their organizations. Interested non-profits should contact Parks & Rec at Parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3.

Outside and limited inside vendor space is still available and can be done through the VisitCampVerde.com website.

This event will include the Verde Valley Ranger’s beer garden and a co-located kick boxing event in the evening.

The kick boxing event will have an admission charge and returns after a successful premier in 2019. Volunteers are also being recruited to help with set-up and tear down as well as gate keepers.

Community involvement and participation is key to this event remaining vital and alive.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3 to volunteer, more information or vendor application.

MATFORCE honors community heroes/helpers during National Law Enforcement Week

In honor of National Law Enforcement Week MATFORCE would like to express its tremendous gratitude to all the law enforcement agencies in Yavapai County for their hard work and service.

Thank you for serving your communities, keeping the community safe, for your daily acts of courage and kindness, and for all you do to address substance abuse in Yavapai County.

Through the years, law enforcement agencies have participated in Dump the Drugs, hosting medication take back drop boxes, saved numerous people from dying from an overdose by carrying and using naloxone, implemented trauma-informed approaches when dealing with children involved in police contacts, presented at school assemblies, civic organizations, and statewide conferences, participated in community events including sticker shocks, Walk With Me, Be Drug Free, and so much more.

For more information about MATFORCE or how local law enforcement agencies are working to build healthier communities visit matforce.org.

Sedona seeks artists for three roundabouts

The City of Sedona is looking for professional artists for a major exterior public art competition to fill three roundabouts on State Route 179 with commissioned art.

More specifically, one artist or a team of artists, including artists from multiple disciplines, will be selected per roundabout, for this opportunity to receive a commission to create artwork for one of the three roundabouts.

The roundabouts are located on SR 179 at the intersections of Canyon Drive, Morgan Road and Chapel Road. Artists may design for a preferred roundabout location, but placement will ultimately be decided by an arts and culture work group.

Art for the Canyon Drive roundabout should be designed to coexist with the existing tree at this location.

Artists are encouraged to propose their unique take on what would best complement each of the three roundabouts, while being mindful of context, safety and durability.

With its majestic multi-hued stone formations, vibrant landscape, diverse wildlife and famous dark skies, Sedona is a peaceful sanctuary for residents and visitors alike and the artwork should be reflective of the rich natural and cultural environment, which is the heart of Sedona, and pay tribute to Sedona’s community spirit.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/Home/Components/RFP/RFP/154/1298.

For questions on this project, please call Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or email nlattanzi@sedonaaz.gov.

Posse Grounds Pavilion Spring concert

Enjoy the fresh air, the company of community friends and great live music, as the Posse Grounds Pavilion at Barbara Antonsen Park hosts the Invincible Grins on Friday, May 21 from 5-7 p.m.

The pavilion, at 525 Posse Grounds Road, has lawn seating. So bring a chair or blanket, even pack a picnic. Parking is available in the main lot across the road at Posse Grounds Park.

The Invincible Grins are local to the Verde Valley. Their rock and roll music is eclectic and enthusiastic, and dancing is encouraged. Learn more about the band at theinvinciblegrins.com.

Masks are required upon entry but can be removed once seated and distancing can be observed. Participation will be capped at 150 people.

For more information, call 928-282-7098 or visit SedonaAz.gov/Parks.

Music in the Stacks special concert series at Camp Verde Library

Join us on Thursday, May 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room for a special concert series, a spin-off of Music in the Stacks round-robin style concerts.

Music in the Stacks special concert series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona.

There will be one band that plays for the duration of the concert with a different band playing each month, on the fourth Thursday.

May's concert features the popular local band Hear & Now. Hear & Now’s members are Michael Peters, Julie Trainor, and Mark Larson.

Hear & Now does a mix of classic rock, country and blues covers. Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone's health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, and arranging the seating to allow for social distancing.

Face coverings are now optional in the library.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Mingus senior receives Bookmarks scholarship

On May 8, Bookmarks friends of the Cottonwood Library presented Mingus Union High School senior Abigail Booth with its third annual Bookmarks Scholarship at the Cottonwood Public Library.

The $1,000 scholarship is presented to a graduating senior who will attend college or a trade school.



Booth plans to attend Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where she plans to major in public relations and communications. Her passion is education, always having had a goal to attend college.

She is a published author and the public relations lead of Mingus Union High School’s National Honor Society. Booth said she hopes her scholarship will “fuel the positive impact she wants to create” and is always working hard to exceed expectations.

The 2022 Bookmarks Scholarship application process will begin in February.

Jester Memorial Run, May 22

Verde Valley District MMA will host the 26th annual Jester Memorial Run May 22.

Sign-up at American Legion Post 25 Cottonwood at 9 a.m. Breakfast available starting at 8:30 a.m., lunch available at end party.

Kickstands-up at 10:30 a.m. T-shirts, 50/50, raffles and more. This is a dice run with high total $100, low total $50, prizes rider $20/passenger $10. Come and support fallen brothers and sisters.

Red Rocks Democrats discuss equal rights, reproductive rights

The Democrats of the Red Rocks Breakfast at Home will host “The Latest on the ERA and a Deep Dive into What the AZ Legislature is Doing to Women’s Reproductive Rights” at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20 via Zoom.us.

The zoom link is available at democratsoftheredrocks.org/index.html.

Civia Tamarkin will discuss women’s rights and legislation in Arizona. An Arizona-based former broadcast journalist, filmmaker, and reproductive rights activist, Tamarkin is a nationally recognized speaker on women’s reproductive rights and reproductive justice.

Tane West is the Program Coordinator at the Alice Paul Institute (API). West acts as the Institute’s Equal Rights Amendment specialist. She keeps up to date on latest developments in the fight to enshrine gender equality in the U.S. Constitution and leads the Institute’s advocacy work.

Democrats of the Red Rocks is an all-volunteer club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent-minded citizens.

For more information, visit democratsoftheredrocks.org.

Sedona Dance Academy performs first spring show of season

Sedona Dance Academy will put on its first spring show at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at The Philip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.

Many of the students will perform for the first time. Sedona Dance Academy offers spring and winter shows each season.

Also, classes are held at Sun Moon Studio. For more information, visit sedonadanceacademy.org.

Summer Camps will be offered June and July. School session begins back up again Aug. 23.

American Red Cross blood drives

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org using sponsor code cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor app.

Blood drives also scheduled for May 24, Aug. 23 and Nov. 15 at C3 Cottonwood Church Sanctuary, 1580 E, Fir St. Call 928-634-3034 for more information or visit BloodHero.com.

Cottonwood seeks Board of Adjustments members

The City of Cottonwood seeks applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustment, each for a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by council and serves without pay.

All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.

The Board is a quasi-judicial decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator. Additional details on Board of Adjustment allowable procedures can be found in Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9-462.06. Training is available.

The Commission typically meets only on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

Cottonwood residents interested in serving the community are encouraged to consider applying for this volunteer position. Board/Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, at 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Monday, May 31.

For more information about the commission, contact Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505 x 3321.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission meeting

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission is working with a consultant, The Motley Group, on an update to the Historic Preservation Standards and Guidelines.

A Public Input meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Club House, 805 N. Main St.

The commission will take any comments, ideas or suggestions on what could be improved from the last set of Guidelines approved in 2015.

Many of the properties in the Old Town area have constraints due to size, uses, and other development requirements that creates difficulty in developing many of the lots in Old Town. The commission is looking for solutions and alternatives to assist staff while working with property owners in the development or redevelopment of Old Town.

The design guidelines will apply to both the Commercial District as well as the residential neighborhoods in the Old Town area.

The meeting is open to the public and the commission hopes to have the participation of the residents and property owners in the area along with the business owners and the development and construction trades.

Yavapai Silent Witness open golf tournament, Sept. 11

After a very unwelcomed COVID-19 caused hiatus, Yavapai Silent Witness is revving up to put on its best golf tournament yet.

Saturday, Sept. 11, golfers of every walk of life are invited to come out and enjoy the links and an exhilarating round of golf at the Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott while supporting a great cause.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for Yavapai Silent Witness. This year the event falls on Sept. 11. Yavapai Silent Witness will honor first responders and many others who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day with a special opening ceremony.

Events like this golf tournament have been instrumental in allowing us to continue to bring the community and the media together, with law enforcement to team up against felons and bring them to justice.

Funds generated from this event not only pay for our day-to-day operations, but more importantly, allow us to pay generous cash rewards to our anonymous tipsters.

Since its inception, Yavapai Silent Witness has helped bring 3,820 felons to justice, paid $551,375 in rewards, recovered over $1.9 million in property, and seized over $15 million in illegal drugs.

So come out to enjoy a day of golf, win prizes, and support an important cause. Even if you don’t want to golf, you are welcome to come out and honor some of the very important heroes in our nation’s history at the opening ceremony.

To register, visit yavapaisw.com/Portals/0/SilentWitnessOpenRegistrationForm.pdf.

Send all registration forms and tournament fees to Yavapai Silent Witness, P.O. Box 2524, Prescott, AZ 86302.

Also visit yavapaisw.com for updates.

Quick start marketing, selling concepts

Join the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center on June 29 for “Quick Start Marketing and Selling Concepts.”

In today's digital world, business owners need to create consistent and attractive content for a strong online presence.

While we aren't all graphic designers and digital artists, there are tools that can help us strengthen our brand and tell a better story for our business.

Join Jeri Denniston and Ruth Ellen Elinski for an interactive session on the digital design tool Canva.

Create designs while learning the tips and tricks to using this easy and effective online resource.

Learn how to use Canva's templates and design tools; Create brand-specific digital designs using your own photographs, logo, and color palate; create consistent messages across all platforms; design appealing digital media posts in line with your brand and industry.

Register online at bit.ly/Canva0525.

Broadband survey

Northern Arizona Council of Governments Economic and Workforce Development and Navajo County are conducting a study of internet availability, issues, and expected needs to develop a regional broadband strategic plan.

To share your experiences, thoughts, and needs concerning high-speed internet, visit survey.alchemer.com/s3/6259454/NACOG-Broadband-Survey-English to take the survey.

Contemporary concerns about ancestral people and places

Thursday, June 3 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.us, the third meeting of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (LWVNAZ) DEI Committee meeting will present three speakers in a discussion centered on Northern Arizona’s tribal communities and concerns.

Arizona Senator Jamescita Peshlakai, who is Diné and descended from a long line of tribal headmen and officials, will share how her interest in elected leadership developed and carried her to the state legislature.

Kimberly Spurr will speak about Northern Arizona tribal history and the challenges our tribal neighbors have faced and still face in maintaining traditional cultures while interacting with non-Native communities, and working to expanding their influence in the political sphere.

Kelley Hays-Gilpin will discuss tribal history, arts, and concerns about land and sacred places, as well as the diversity within and among Northern Arizona tribes.

The talk will end with discussion of some specific legislation that is relevant to Northern Arizona tribal issues and attendee questions.

To register for the free event and receive the Zoom link, email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona is a non-partisan, political organization that always works on vital issues of concern to members and the public.

The League encourages informed and active participation in government, and works to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

LWVNAZ is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Membership and participation is open to all individuals.

For more information about the League of Women Voters programs, visit lwvnaz.org.

Public open house for Cornville Vision

Cornville Community Association (CCA) will host a Public Open House from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 18 at the Desert Star School Community Hall, 1240 Recycler Road, Cornville.

Learn community survey results and see recommendations for a vision statement that will describe how the community would like to develop over the next 10 years.

As part of Yavapai County Comprehensive Planning, the Cornville Community Vision 2032 project began in January with more than 20 local volunteers.

Task groups have formed; regular coordination meetings held; and a community survey completed, relying on local news outlets, social media, and neighborhood outreach to gain participation.

Five separate stations will be placed around the room, where visitors can move freely and talk to team members about community character, land use & growth areas, circulation (roads, bridges and trails), open space & recreation; water and other elements.

The meeting is purposely informal to allow spacing and flexibility. Masks and social distancing are required by the school.



Later, a community vision statement will be written for approval by the CCA Board and submission to Yavapai County planning officials for their Comprehensive Planning effort.

For more information, visit cornvilleaz.org.



Splash pad opens for the season

The splash pad at Sunset Park will be open through Sept. 30.

At 655 Sunset Drive, the splash pad is free to the public. The water is on a timer that can be activated daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park goers are encouraged to follow splash pad rules such as no running, wear shoes and no dogs permitted.

Sunset Park also boasts two shaded playgrounds and two picnic ramadas that can be rented in addition to two tennis courts and a multi-use court.

Children are also sure to enjoy the StoryWalk provided by the Sedona Public Library that meanders through the park along the sidewalk.

For park ramada reservations, contact the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

Dispose of debris at May 17-20 collection event

Clean up and reduce wildfire risk by disposing of yard waste at the annual Debris Collection event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17–20 at the City of Sedona’s Maintenance Yard at 2070 Contractors Rd.

Creating a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk of a wildfire. Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire; by removing dry grasses, leaves, excess vegetation and pine needles from your roof and gutters, you reduce fire risk.

Prune tree limbs so the lowest limb is between six and 10 feet from the ground.

This is also an opportunity to remove debris in drainage areas before monsoon season. Shrubs, loose trimmings and yard waste in drainage ditches can block storm water flow, increasing the risk of flooding.

Accepted at the event: brush, tree limbs and trunks, shrub trimmings and bagged leaves and pine needles.

Not accepted: cactus trimmings, appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses and other household waste.

For more information, call Ryan Hayes, city maintenance supervisor, at 928-203-5063.

The Search at Immaculate Conception

Join Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for The Search, a video series for anyone looking for meaning in life and for the answers to life’s deepest questions.

This program examines the great big story of everything – life and death, sorrow and happiness, science and faith and the beauty of the cosmos all of which point to one big (and perhaps surprising) conclusion: that Jesus Christ and his church have the most satisfying answers to the questions and desires of the human heart.

Join us at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road, Cottonwood, Thursdays from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. June 3 until July 15.

Call 928-634-2933 for more information.

Sedona Car Show

The Sedona Car Club’s 38th annual Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sedona Airport.

This year’s show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the E Type Jaguar.

Check-in time for cars entered in the show is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entry forms can be found on the car club website at sedonacarclub.com.

Registration fees for Classes A-L are $25, non-judged display (all years) is $20; replicas, kit cars, homebuilts, etc. will be welcome in the Display Class.

Trophies will be awarded for first place and second place, Presidents’ Choice, Best of Show, and Mayor’s Choice.

Entries are limited to the first 110 cars. Mail registration forms to Sedona Car Club, 160 Rojo Vista Court, Sedona, AZ 86351.

Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Sept. 18.

Questions can be directed to the car show committee at info@sedonacarclub.com or to David Lombardi, club president, at 928-300-4248.

Live music, beautiful outdoors

Live music in the beautiful outdoors, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 21 in the pavilion at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Road, Sedona. Limited to 150 attendees. Masks required upon entry, until seated.

Spring is upon us, and the weather is perfect, so come out and enjoy the Invincible Grins. Bring a chair or have a seat on the grass.

Fresh air, the company of community friends and great music.

Home tour is back – virtually

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s all-new Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is back. The tour will feature four classic homes, each built in a distinctly different architectural style.

Each current homeowner will host a walk-through of the building, comment on its history, point out original features and, in some cases, share old family photos. CHSM will augment the commentary with historic images from the museum’s collection.

The 2021 Virtual Historic Building and Home Tour is expected to be polished and ready for visitors by early summer 2021. Cost for participation is expected to be $20, and donations will be used to help upgrade exhibits for the museum’s planned reopening. As the name suggests, this tour is virtual. Participants can view the tour at their leisure; there are no date or time constraints.

This event would not be possible without a generous donation from a CHSM member. To offset other expenses, sponsorships are being solicited. Sponsorship range from $50 to $250.

Anyone who would like to sponsor may email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visit clarkdalemuseum.org for availability and purchase details. Regular updates will be posted in the group’s newsletter, which is distributed free of charge.

CHSM is an all-volunteer organization that welcomes new members. To join, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Volunteer at Clarkdale Historical Society/Museum

Interested in Clarkdale history? If so, care to contribute to the effort to preserve Clarkdale’s unique history?

Volunteers learn new skills, meet people with similar interests and learn much more about Clarkdale history.

The Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum (CHS&M) is looking for a volunteer to help with processing donated items.

Good computer and organizational skills are important to the role.

A few to several hours per week is the general time commitment.

Send an email to clarkdaleheritage@gmail.com if you are interested.

We will contact you to schedule a time to discuss the volunteer opportunity in more detail so that we all can decide whether the role is a good fit.

Volunteers needed at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot national monuments

The National Park Service (NPS) is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to assist with visitor services at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, and Tuzigoot national monuments.

Training will be specific to the site you wish to volunteer. Staff, volunteers, and visitors are federally mandated to wear a mask and maintain a social distancing of six feet at all times. Applicants must feel comfortable delivering this message to the visiting public as well.

Anyone interested can apply at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or email paul_santellan@nps.gov to request an application.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at our headquarters building, 527 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. Ask for Whitney.

For more information on Montezuma Castle or Montezuma Well, call 928-567-3322 (Ext. 0) or visit nps.gov/moca. For more information on Tuzigoot, call 928-634-5564 or visit nps.gov/tuzi.

Follow us @MontezumaNPS and @TuzigootNPS on Facebook and Instagram.

Yavapai College offers students one free class for fall 2021 semester

Yavapai College will offer one free class to students who are registered for the fall 2021 semester.

The One Class Free initiative is funded by CARES and CRRSAA federal grant money to support students in need due to COVID-19.

Any student registered for a credit class is eligible to receive up to three credits worth of tuition for free, at the standard tuition rate, with a maximum of $285 received per student.

Eligible students include new students taking credit classes, continuing students taking credit classes, personal interest students taking credit classes, and high school students taking credit classes.

To apply for the grant money, students must complete the survey at yc.edu/CARES.

Yavapai College recently announced that it would move to the green phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan, beginning on June 1. The move to the green phase will bring back more in-person classes and services.

Registration for the summer semester is now open for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on June 7.

Registration for the fall semester opens on Monday, April 19, for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on Aug. 16.

Visit yc.edu or call 928-717-7777 to connect with an admission advisor and get started today.

Sedona Village Learning Center to hold inaugural golf benefit

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a lavish banquet. What could be better?

Rotten Johnny’s and Geter Plumbing have organized the fun-filled Shotgun Golf Benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to raise money for scholarships at Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC).

The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a banquet with wine and other beverages.

The 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world's most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides an adventure.

This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The abundant and luxurious after-party banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a raw bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), salads, grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.

Cottonwood Community Band needs conductor, additional musicians

The Cottonwood Community Band looks plans to restart rehearsals beginning in August, and plans to present a pops concert in October and a holiday concert in December.

The band is an all-volunteer wind and percussion ensemble (sorry, no strings) with membership varying from season to season, but averages about 45 people.

Many of our musicians have returned to making music after considerable time off. Anyone who has a band instrument collecting dust in the attic and can devote a little time and energy to practice will fit right in.

The band is also currently conducting a search for our next conductor, as former conductor Sy Brandon no longer lives in the area. Anyone who has conducting skills and experience and is interested in making some music with 40-50 friendly musicians, should contact the Cottonwood Community Band.

The conductor does receive a stipend and reimbursement of travel expenses is possible if traveling from outside the immediate area.

Rehearsals are from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays.

Contact the Cottonwood Community Band at CottonwoodCommunityBand@Gmail.com for more information.

Town of Clarkdale announces board, commission vacancies

The Town of Clarkdale has one vacancy to fill on its Planning Commission, also a vacancy to fill on its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

Now is your chance to make a difference in your community and help guide the future of Clarkdale. The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within the Clarkdale town limits.

The Planning Commission usually meets once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business.

The PSPRS Board is required to meet only twice a year, but makes important decisions on officer retirements, pensions, disabilities and other critical issues.

A description of boards and commissions is posted at clarkdale.az.gov/Boards and Commissions.htm.

Applications are available for download at clarkdale.az.gov/forms.html, and are also available at the administration building, 39 N. Ninth St.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov, and email or call with questions, 928-639-2453.

Dark Sky Star Party 2021

Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is planning a Dark Sky Star Party event on June 11.

This will be an in-person event also with some virtual presentations. The Dark Sky Star Party will be a multi-venue event across the entire Verde Valley & Sedona.

Partners include the National Park Service, Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Camp Verde Library, Friends of the Verde River, and several other groups in the Verde Valley.

To make this the best valley-wide star party, Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community needs volunteers, presenters, telescopes, as well as people to operate, instruct and assist with the telescopes on the evening of June 11.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is excited to bring back in-person star parties and the opportunities to teach the community about the importance of dark skies and how to enjoy & preserve them.

Anyone interested in helping the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community with its star party can email campverdedarksky@gmail.com. In the subject line, please type “I'd like to volunteer.”

Camp Verde Summer Day Camp returns

On Tuesday, June 1, Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation will return. Summer Day Camp, now in its fourth year, will be a four-day camp week which will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until July 21.

Campers can come for a day, a week, or all summer depending on what works for their family. Fridays have been dropped this year as camp days because of significantly smaller enrollment on those days.

Last year, the camp was able to successfully operate under the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. Most of those guidelines and restrictions will be in place this year, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said.

“Staff and campers adapted to the new procedures to have a safe and enjoyable summer camp season,” he said.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting as well as social distancing and face coverings for campers and staff along with symptom checking are now part of the standard camp experience.

Campers will enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers. Camp activities will also include a weekly trip to the Heritage Pool, as well to the Camp Verde Community Library for its Summer Reading Program.

Field trips other than to the Pool and Library are still on hold as the town adjusts its practices.

Camp is open for youth who attended kindergarten through sixth grade during the 2020-2021 school year. Registration is available at $18 per day or $70 per week.

Campers bring their own lunch and snacks, staff brings the fun. Registration will open by mid-May and is limited to 30 kids per day. Visit the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or on Facebook at Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue “Book Now” button.

Anyone interested in being a counselor may check out the town’s job postings at campverde.az.gov.

More information is available by calling Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0820 (Option 3).

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Free slash drop-off through June 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations through June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Red Rock Rumble

Join the stampede and rumble on the stunning trails of Posse Grounds Park. Part flowy single track, part mountain bike slalom, this is certainly one trail run to remember.

This 5K to enter is $35/person 5K. However, prices will increase on Race Day.

Packet pick up May 17-21, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Sedona, 150 SR 179 Suite #5 or Race Day, May 22, 7:15-7:55 a.m.

COVID-19 modifications will be put into place including limited registration, smaller waves of runners, additional start times, sanitizer stations and limiting the number of gathered people in an area during any given time.

Awards will be distributed via email, following the event.

sedonaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/13397/359?curm=5&cury=2021.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancy

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission.

The seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023.

This volunteer position is appointed by the Cottonwood City Council and serves without pay. The available seat must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.

For more information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, x 3320.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Project Rising Hope food pantry needs volunteers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.

It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.

Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.

The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.

Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.