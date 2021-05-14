Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021

Cory Ray Felix Celebration of Life Gathering for Cory Ray Felix (October 29, 1982 – April 13, 2021) will be held May 22, 2021 2 pm – 6 pm at Cottonwood Kids Park 12th St Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

We extend an invitation to friends and family to join us for a celebration of Cory’s life.

We’ll be sharing our favorite stories about Cory and enjoying a potluck meal with many of Cory’s favorite foods.

Our intention is to show that as long as we remember him, a piece of him will always be with us.

Please come with your favorite memories or uplifting stories to share about Cory.

Also, please bring any photos to share of Cory.

This will be very comforting to his family. Cory was born in Cottonwood, AZ and lived a short time (age 8 to 18) in Douglas, AZ. He then returned to Cottonwood, AZ for the remainder of his life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Norberto Felix. Cory is survived by his wife, Sarah; his children, Destiny (19), Ailani (13), Arlando (12), Anya (4), and Aiyana (2). He also leaves behind his mother, Laura Felix, and many relatives both in Arizona and Mexico.

Donations to help cover expenses of Cory’s sudden loss would be greatly appreciated.

Please make donations directly to his wife or through established gofund.me account at gofund.me/686ca943. We thank you for your donation.

Information was provided by the family.