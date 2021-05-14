Obituary: Kenneth Randolph (Randy) Solis 1958-2021
With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Kenneth Randolph (Randy) Solis, 62, of Cottonwood, AZ.
Born on Oct. 19, 1958 and passed away, after a courageous health battle on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Upon diagnosis with end stage disease, he humbly asked God for two more years and was blessed with ten.
A fervent Christian, who believed that all was possible thru Christ. He was born in Santa Monica, CA to Basilio (Buz) Solis and the late Nellie Trejo.
At age 18 he joined the California Conservation Corps and began his love for the outdoor life. He served as a wildland firefighter for National parks in California and Arizona, and was a proud member of the Mendocino Hot Shots.
He moved to the Grand Canyon and was a long-term resident of his beloved, Flagstaff.
His greatest gift and life’s joy will forever be his family. Randy is survived by Doraine and his daughter, Kelly Solis, and his grandchildren, Kaelynn (Mano) and Orlin (Tupko).
He is also survived by his father, Basilio Solis and siblings, Diana Solis, Ray (Tracy) Solis, Barbara (John) Joyce and James (Angie) Solis, and his nieces, Stephanie, Megan, Genna, Hannah, Makaylin and Keilani.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Trejo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Old Town Mission, 116 East Pinal St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
Special thanks to Compassus Hospice team and his community at Verde Valley Manor.
Funeral services thru Buelers Funeral home, Cottonwood AZ, to be postponed until August 2021 and will be announced. Arrangements will be made at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, interment at Old Souls Cemetery, Cottonwood.
Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
