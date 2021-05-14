Obituary: Walter McIntosh 1942-2021
Walter McIntosh, 78 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on May 6, 2021.
He was born on November 2, 1942 in Flint, Michigan to Harry P. McIntosh and Lovila G. Davis. Walter served his country in the Air Force during Vietnam.
He worked for Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman and retired from the Air Force.
Walter was a life member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and life members of the VFW and DAV.
He belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was Parish Council President. Walter enjoyed watching football and golf.
Walter is survived by his wife of 52 + years, Shelia; son, Kevin Michael; daughters, Krista Marie and Kara Marie and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Ann and Barbara Jean.
Services were held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Senate GOP to wage new audit legal battle with Maricopa County
- Obituary: Dawn Marie Puleo 1970-2021
- Chopper lands in Verde Village for roll-over accident
- Mingus Union football field deemed unplayable
- Man trapped in portable toilet after tree falls in national park
- Portions of Verde River closed to allow for feral cattle removal
- Fire, forest agencies issue Stage 1 restrictions
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Single-engine plane crashes in Cottonwood
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
- Arizona tribes to get at least four new casinos
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: