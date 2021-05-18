Artist Jason Voss presents ‘Tales of Jerome’

Local artist Jason S. Voss has a new series of paintings inspired by Jerome, Arizona.

The show opens May 26, 5-9 p.m., at The House Of Joy, 416 Hull Ave., Jerome.

Meet the artist and learn about Jerome’s history.

Voss is also a local tour guide for Tours Of Jerome, Jerome’s oldest local tour company in town since 2008.

His new works show glimpses into Jerome’s wicked past, filled with hard working miners, drinking, gambling and “ladies of the evening.” Jerome was dubbed “the Wickedest Town in the West” by the New York Sun newspaper in 1903.

The town has ever been a beacon to artists, and Cleopatra Hill looms large and beckoning in Jason’s work, as a recurring backdrop, setting the stage for Jerome’s tales of mining riches and intrigue.

Chuck and Mimi Romberger, from Payson, have owned the House Of Joy gallery for about a year, and thrive on embracing Jerome’s rich tradition of mining, hard-working families and local Artists.

Voss’ work can be seen all year long inside the gallery. Featured show runs through the end of May into the summer.

Contact the gallery at 928-239-9330. Drinks and snacks provided at the opening event.