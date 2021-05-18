Film Festival presents ‘When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” showing May 21-26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Academy Award-winner Caroline Link adapted Judith Kerr’s bestseller “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” — a true story about parting, family cohesion, and optimism — for the screen.

The film tells the story of one family’s daring escape from the Third Reich.

Imagine if your country began to change. Imagine if it became dangerous for some people to live in your country. Imagine if one of those people was your own father. That is the situation Anna faces in 1933 Berlin.

Anna is only nine years old when her life changes from the ground up. To escape the Nazis, her father Arthur Kemper, a well-known Jewish journalist, has to flee to Zurich.

His family, Anna, her 12-year-old brother Max and her mother Dorothea, follow him shortly thereafter. Anna has to leave everything behind, including her beloved pink rabbit, and to face a new life full of challenges and privations abroad.

From now on, Anna lives in exile. She does not speak the local language or know the customs. She misses her friends and loved ones. Her family is running out of money and fears xenophobia.

Eventually, Anna grows up, finds new friends, and learns to take responsibility. When her family must move away once again, she is certain she can do anything.

“Judith Kerr’s book brought touchingly to life.” — The Times

“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbie” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 21-26. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21; 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 23; and 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.