Red Earth Theatre brings Ungodly Behavior to Tlaquepaque

Red Earth Theatre brings a new play by Kate Hawkes telling the story of perhaps the most famous mothers’ love - Demeter for her daughter Persephone.

Presented live, outdoors in the Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque on Thursday, May 20, 6.30 p.m., this 75-minute show will give you a new look at an old and very relevant myth.

Settling on the theme of mothers and daughters for the Red Earth Theatre May Tlaquepaque gig, and not finding a play that would fit the venue and style, Hawkes decided to tackle the subject herself.

Knowing the actors, inspired by the look of Tlaquepaque and long fascinated by the subject, Hawkes buried herself in the Greek pantheon of gods and goddesses, myth, poetry and Greek plays.

While employing the form of chorus and episodes, and placing the chorus in masks, the characters are readily accessible and Persephone herself is a thoroughly modern daughter, as represented by her clothing.

The family includes the brothers Zeus and Hades and sisters Hestia, and Hera. Cassandra makes an appearance, and the mortal woman Metanira whose advice encourages Demeta to her ultimate act of fury to destroy the living world unless Persephone is returned from the Underworld.

As a playwright, Hawkes has had numerous plays produced including the award-winning Sky … Diamonds, Loplop and the Queen (about Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning), Traveling Through Shakespeare, and many 10-minute plays. She was also at the creative helm of Recycling with a Unicorn and Pink Nectar Café.

Performers include Candace Gallagher and Abby Heydorn as Demeter and Persephone, Michael Gallagher and Craig Schneider as Zeus and Hades, with a Chorus of Cathy Ransom, Terra Shelman, Joan Westmoreland, Sandi Schenholm, also playing other characters.

Technical expertise and live sound is in the capable hands of Murray Archimedes.

Presented under the stars and graced by the ivy-covered walls of Tlaquepaque, with limited seating (40) for a live audience.

Feel free to bring your own chairs, (if you prefer), and please practice social distancing and wear masks for your comfort and those around you.

Red Earth produced several live shows outdoors during the 2020 summer, and more than 20 shows online.

Visit the Red Earth Theatre You Tube Channel to see what Red Earth has been up to during this past year as they continued to work with over 50 performers, produce new work and support the community. Back live in April this year, you can stay in touch with them via newsletter and at the website www.redearththeatre.org.

Red Earth Theatre is dedicated to providing opportunities for us to be together, sharing our common humanity within the parameters of our current circumstances, as we emerge from the events of the past 12 months.

The inspiration of live storytelling and music, in a shared space inspires strength and hope as we welcome the Spring and look forward to good health and peace.

In this fast paced, thought provoking play, issues of independence, over-protective mothers, family violence, climate change and brotherly competition and yes, love, arise.

Nothing is as simple it seems, and we cannot know what is true for another, even our own daughters. The only way is to tell our truth and practice love for all beings. And, families are complicated.

Visit the ‘family’ for some Ungodly Behavior on Thursday 20th at 6.30pm, live at the Patio de las Campanas, Tlaquepaque. (Seating on the other side of the fountain and arches in front of El Rincon.) Support live performance, connect with your community, enjoy the outdoors in a safe environment.