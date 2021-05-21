Camp Verde graduates honored for perseverance, accomplishments

CAMP VERDE - The Class of 2021 had trouble keeping their caps on during Thursday’s windy graduation celebration, but a beautiful sunset topped off the night as approximately 80 of the school’s seniors collected their diplomas.

Camp Verde High School Principal Mark Showers congratulated the seniors for graduating after such a tough year.

Camp Verde Superintendent Danny Howe took the stage and also congratulated the graduates for their accomplishments.

Howe gave credit to Mr. Showers, Mr. (Athletic Director Dan) Wall and the staff at Camp Verde High School. “Not only did the students persevere, the staff persevered,” Howe said as he spoke in front of the football stands packed with family and friends.

Although Verde Valley school districts started the school year in a virtual way, Camp Verde Unified opened its campuses on Aug. 17. Other than returning to full distance learning from Dec. 7 until Jan. 4, Camp Verde Unified was open to in-person learning much of the year.

“I know you worked hard,” Howe continued. “I know it. You struggled. But it got us out of the box.”

He recognized more administrative staff and the Yavapai Apache Nation for its support.

Howe then recognized the Camp Verde School Board. “These people are the ones that had the conviction to keep your kids in school and they need to be recognized for that. Even though it was a rough year here in Camp Verde, we did what a lot of people didn’t do and made the best we could for these students.

According to the school counselor’s office, 26 Camp Verde seniors were awarded roughly $1.4 million in scholarships.

Bill Helm contributed to this story.