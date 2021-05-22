260-plus Mingus Union students prepare for May 28 graduation

COTTONWOOD — Ask anyone who runs a high school graduation how many moving parts are involved.

Friday, May 28, Mingus Union High School’s Class of 2021 will get a close-up view of those moving parts at 5 p.m. when families begin to arrive, show their tickets and be seated at the school’s Bright Field. Mingus Union is at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

Perhaps most impressive is that Mingus Union has blocked off three-and-a-half hours for a ceremony that is scheduled to go from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

With 260-plus graduates, that’s potentially a lot of family members. In fact, each graduate is allowed four guests. Including the graduates themselves, and including faculty and event workers, the graduation ceremony itinerary Principal Genie Gee gave the Verde Independent recently approximates 1,200 people in attendance.

Student speeches will be delivered by valedictorian Emma Hoggard, salutatorian Ashton Bialek-Kling and student body president Kaila Bowers.

Mingus Union has also released its COVID-19 mitigation plan for graduation. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance, and will be available upon entry. Families and graduates will be socially distanced vertically and horizontally.

Handwashing stations will be placed throughout the event, and personal-sized hand sanitizer will be given to each family group.

Multiple access gates will be open to avoid crowding. Gloves will be used to distribute diplomas.

Graduation parking, however, is limited, Gee said. Which is why dropping off graduates early and carpooling is encouraged.

Handicap parking will be available in the east parking lot by the cafeteria “and is strictly monitored to assist those needing these spaces,” Gee said.

Additional parking will be available in the school’s west lot, across Camino Real from the west lot, Fry’s parking lot, and in the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, Gee explained. “Transportation (bus shuttles) to the school will be provided from these latter two parking areas both to the ceremony and back to the parking areas at the end of the ceremony.”

This year’s Mingus Union graduation will also be live streamed to encourage viewing from home. Live stream on Sparklight Channel 1056, Suddenlink Channel 2, and VerdeValleyTV.com.

“We are very excited to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021,” Gee said. “There are a few surprises for the ceremony that I think will be very special to all attendees. Graduation is our culminating event. It’s the best gift we can give to our community and we take so much pride in planning a ceremony that fully captures our joy and sentiment about our graduates and our community.”

At 6 p.m., graduates are asked to arrive and report to the school’s gymnasium.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Class of 2021,” Gee said. “We have no doubts that this amazing group of young people will go on to make our world a better place; they are truly exceptional.”