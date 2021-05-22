OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde wins yearbook award for 7th straight year

For the seventh consecutive year, Camp Verde’s yearbook staff has won a Gallery of Excellence award from Walsworth Publishing. VVN/Bill Helm

For the seventh consecutive year, Camp Verde’s yearbook staff has won a Gallery of Excellence award from Walsworth Publishing. VVN/Bill Helm

Bill Helm
Originally Published: May 22, 2021 7:16 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde High School to graduate 85 seniors Thursday
Camp Verde Schools 2019: Bible elective, computer hacking lead Camp Verde schools stories for 2019
CVHS Yearbook staff ‘intentional’ with food drive
Camp Verde grads set to walk Thursday
Camp Verde’s Tina Scott nominated for county high school award
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News