Obituary: Arnold (AD) Barry
Arnold (AD) Barry, 83, of Camp Verde, AZ, passed away on May 16th, 2021, in his home surrounded by family. AD was born in Mangum, OK.
He was a proud Air Force Veteran, and over the years was active in the American Legion, Freemasonry, and the Shriners.
AD enjoyed a long career behind the wheel with Greyhound Bus Lines and Yellow Freight. In recent, years, he enjoyed quality time at home with his wife, Elaine, and watching old westerns and reading.
AD was known for his quick wit, and humor. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
AD is survived by his 10 children, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Clifford Elaine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sedona Humane Society at 2115 Shelby Dr., Sedona, AZ 86336 or https://humanesocietyofsedona.org/give/ The family wishes to extend their gratitude to compassionate team at Northern Arizona Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
