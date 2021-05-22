OFFERS
Obituary: George Siler Jr. 1947-2021

George Siler Jr.

George Siler Jr.

Originally Published: May 22, 2021 6:46 a.m.

George Siler Jr., 74 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on May 13, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1947 in Madison, WI to George Sr. and Rosalie Siler.

George served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. When he returned home, he worked for the Clemenceau Water Works Company and became their Vice President. He became the owner of Wort’s Aleingyou Brew and Soda Company.

George enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, talking politics and loved music, mostly polka, country and opera. He also enjoyed spending time with family and his friends and comrades at the V.F.W. and American Legion. He loved God, his family and his country.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rosalie and daughter, Malahni.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Regina Siler of Cottonwood; son, Richard White; daughter, Susan J. Verkamp (Michael Reitmeyer) of Cottonwood; brother, John F. Siler (Nancy) of Peoria; sisters, Anne Harlen Flores (Alejandro) of Fredrick, MD, Candace Elizabeth Harrison (Rick) of Waddell, AZ and Sally Ann Cancino of Buckeye, AZ and six grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m., with the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

