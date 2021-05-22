Obituary: Herbert R. Miller 1942-2021
Herbert R. Miller, a 20-year resident of Sedona, Arizona, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021. He was born in Glen Cove, NY on June 28, 1942 to Doris (Simmons) and Elbert H. Miller, 3rd.
He graduated with an AAS from State University of New York at Farmingdale. He worked as an Electronics Engineer for BAe Systems for 30 years. He was a member of Arizona Flywheelers, Sedona Railroaders and Sirius Lookers Astronomy Club.
He is survived by his wife, Joan E. Miller and daughter, Carol Lynne Miller. Donations in his memory may be made to Sedona Historical Society or Humane Society of Sedona.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Greer Mortuary of Sedona.
Information was provided by Greer Mortuary of Sedona.
