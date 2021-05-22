Obituary: Lois J. Takach 1942-2021
Lois J. Takach passed peacefully at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was born December 5, 1942 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Harold D. and Jeanne E. Michelsen.
She is survived by her sister, Laura J. Curtiss of Cottonwood.
She married Edward J. Takach on September 14, 1968.
She served proudly in the US Army (WAC) from 1961-1967. She was affectionately known as “Sarge.” She opened the Cottonwood Department of Economic Security office in January 1978, making her the first DES employee in the Verde Valley. She then owned Old Town Antiques with her husband.
She enjoyed “yard sailing” and helping at Saunya’s A to Z Estate Sales. She volunteered at Verde Valley Medical Center and the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce for many years. She was famous for her gifts of cakes, brownies, and muffins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be missed. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
