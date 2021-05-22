Obituary: Lois Marie Miller 1925-2021
Lois Marie Miller, 95, passed away on May 6, 2021 at The Peaks in Flagstaff, AZ. Surviving family members are her son, Jim (Jeannie) Miller; daughter, Patricia (Terry) Hnatyshak; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and three great-great grandchildren; one brother, Dennis Musick, also nieces and nephews.
Lois was born December 25, 1925 in Yorktown, IN to Carl Jones and Mildred Jenkins. She married her beloved Ernie in 1945 and shared 52 years at his side.
Lois took great joy and pride in being a Licensed Practical Nurse and was always happy to provide care for family and friends.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts and painting. Her little dogs, Raffy and Tobe, brought her much comfort and happiness.
At her request, no memorial service will be held. Westcott Funeral Home is making arrangements for her burial next to Ernie in Muncie, Indiana.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Commentary: Verde Valley sure was different 12,100 births ago
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
- Woman tells of near-death Sedona experience in new book
- Rimrock woman charged in death of daughter returns to court
- Light up your dining experience at Strada in Old Town Cottonwood
- Obituary: Kenneth Randolph (Randy) Solis 1958-2021
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: