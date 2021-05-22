OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Obituary: Lois Marie Miller 1925-2021

Lois Marie Miller

Lois Marie Miller

Originally Published: May 22, 2021 6:58 a.m.

Lois Marie Miller, 95, passed away on May 6, 2021 at The Peaks in Flagstaff, AZ. Surviving family members are her son, Jim (Jeannie) Miller; daughter, Patricia (Terry) Hnatyshak; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and three great-great grandchildren; one brother, Dennis Musick, also nieces and nephews.

Lois was born December 25, 1925 in Yorktown, IN to Carl Jones and Mildred Jenkins. She married her beloved Ernie in 1945 and shared 52 years at his side.

Lois took great joy and pride in being a Licensed Practical Nurse and was always happy to provide care for family and friends.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts and painting. Her little dogs, Raffy and Tobe, brought her much comfort and happiness.

At her request, no memorial service will be held. Westcott Funeral Home is making arrangements for her burial next to Ernie in Muncie, Indiana.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

