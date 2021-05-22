Obituary: Tressie Glenda Stratman
Tressie Glenda Stratman passed away on the morning of May 13, 2021 at the age of 77 years. Tressie was known by most as Glenda.
Glenda was born to Milton and Gladys Dungan in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, the family later moved to El Paso, Texas where she grew up and went to school. She met the love of her life Harold Stratman in the early 1960’s. They were married in 1964 and had two children together.
As a couple they moved for Harold’s job they lived in El Paso, TX., Flagstaff, AZ., Ehrenberg, AZ., Mesa, AZ. And Safford, AZ. She was always by his side and was a very loving wife and mother.
Glenda loved to camp, hunt, fish, cook, crochet and go have lunch/breakfast with the ladies. She always loves to visit with her friends and family.
Tressie is survived by her children, John (Laura) Stratman and Susan Stratman. She has five grandsons, Kenneth Stratman, John (Keana) Stratman, Cody (Ruby) Stratman, Westin Nelson and Adam Nelson.
She also enjoyed her eight great-grandchildren.
Tressie is preceded in death by her husband, Harold K Stratman and her parents, Milton and Gladys Dungan.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Lung Association in her name. She asked not to have any services. Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
