Obituary: Verna Arlene Blahnik Sandoval 1944-2021
Originally Published: May 22, 2021 6:50 a.m.
Verna Arlene Blahnik Sandoval June 21, 1944 – January 8, 2021. Celebration of Life. There will be an outdoor gathering to share our favorite memories and stories on Saturday June 12, 2021.
This is to take place at 1159 S 4th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona, (corner of 4th and Fir). It is to begin at 11:00 a.m., RSVP to (480)299-5439 or (928)634-5682.
Please join us in celebrating Arlene’s life with family and friends.
Information was provided by the family.
Most Read
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Commentary: Verde Valley sure was different 12,100 births ago
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
- Woman tells of near-death Sedona experience in new book
- Rimrock woman charged in death of daughter returns to court
- Light up your dining experience at Strada in Old Town Cottonwood
- Obituary: Kenneth Randolph (Randy) Solis 1958-2021
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: