Obituary: Verna Arlene Blahnik Sandoval 1944-2021

Verna Arlene Blahnik Sandoval June 21, 1944 – January 8, 2021. Celebration of Life. There will be an outdoor gathering to share our favorite memories and stories on Saturday June 12, 2021.

This is to take place at 1159 S 4th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona, (corner of 4th and Fir). It is to begin at 11:00 a.m., RSVP to (480)299-5439 or (928)634-5682.

Please join us in celebrating Arlene’s life with family and friends.



Information was provided by the family.

