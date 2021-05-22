OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reward offered for information about Riverfront Park graffiti

Cottonwood police are seeking any information the public has about graffiti spray-painted on various Riverfront Park equipment late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

Cottonwood police are seeking any information the public has about graffiti spray-painted on various Riverfront Park equipment late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 22, 2021 7:28 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood police are seeking any information the public has about graffiti spray-painted on various Riverfront Park equipment late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The graffiti was painted on numerous walls and signs at Riverfront Park and the softball fields. Police said it will likely cost the city thousands of dollars to remove it.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you can contact Yavapai Silent Witness, which is offering an award up to $300 for information leading to an arrest. Silent Witness can be contacted at 1-800-932-3232 or through yavapaisw.com.

You can also call the Cottonwood police at 928-649-1397.

Officers are working leads in an attempt to identify the person or people involved. Photographs of the vandalism can be found on the Facebook.com page “Cottonwood Arizona Police Department.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Verde Valley churches are victim of spray paint vandals
Sheriff seeks community help on Village vandalism
Cottonwood skate park closed due to damage, vandalism
Police seek your help to identify spray-paint vandals
Wanted: VOC vandals
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News