Reward offered for information about Riverfront Park graffiti

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood police are seeking any information the public has about graffiti spray-painted on various Riverfront Park equipment late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The graffiti was painted on numerous walls and signs at Riverfront Park and the softball fields. Police said it will likely cost the city thousands of dollars to remove it.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you can contact Yavapai Silent Witness, which is offering an award up to $300 for information leading to an arrest. Silent Witness can be contacted at 1-800-932-3232 or through yavapaisw.com.

You can also call the Cottonwood police at 928-649-1397.

Officers are working leads in an attempt to identify the person or people involved. Photographs of the vandalism can be found on the Facebook.com page “Cottonwood Arizona Police Department.”