Reward offered for information about Riverfront Park graffiti
COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood police are seeking any information the public has about graffiti spray-painted on various Riverfront Park equipment late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The graffiti was painted on numerous walls and signs at Riverfront Park and the softball fields. Police said it will likely cost the city thousands of dollars to remove it.
If you have any information regarding these crimes, you can contact Yavapai Silent Witness, which is offering an award up to $300 for information leading to an arrest. Silent Witness can be contacted at 1-800-932-3232 or through yavapaisw.com.
You can also call the Cottonwood police at 928-649-1397.
Officers are working leads in an attempt to identify the person or people involved. Photographs of the vandalism can be found on the Facebook.com page “Cottonwood Arizona Police Department.”
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Commentary: Verde Valley sure was different 12,100 births ago
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
- Woman tells of near-death Sedona experience in new book
- Rimrock woman charged in death of daughter returns to court
- Light up your dining experience at Strada in Old Town Cottonwood
- Obituary: Kenneth Randolph (Randy) Solis 1958-2021
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Clarkdale-Jerome students apologetic, regretful over Nazi march
- Ducey says masks in schools no longer a state requirement
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Explosive devices found at local storage facility
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: