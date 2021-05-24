Beaver Creek golf course fire held to 5 acres
BEAVER CREEK — Firefighters kept a windblown fire at the old Beaver Creek Golf Course to five acres Saturday afternoon.
At about 1:40 p.m., Copper Canyon Fire got a call about a brush fire and responded to an area near Montezuma Avenue and Rimrock Drive, according to a news release. Firefighters found a fast-moving brush fire, burning in light grasses, being pushed north by high winds.
Crews took up positions to protect exposed structures, the release said. As additional fire crews arrived, they were assigned throughout neighborhoods to put out spot fires caused by high winds and to contain the fire to the golf course.
With the assistance of Verde Valley Fire District, the U.S. Forest Service, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and quick-acting bystanders, the fire was contained at slightly less than five acres.
The release said unfortunately, some small sheds or outbuildings were destroyed or damaged. However, there were no reported injuries or homes lost due to the fire. The cause is under investigation.
Copper Canyon Fire reminds everyone that dry vegetation and high winds result in fast-moving wildfires with little or no time to evacuate. Have an evacuation plan and be ready to execute it when the need arises.
If you have any questions about conditions, home fire safety or Fire Wise or the “Ready, Set, Go” system, contact your local fire district or the U.S. Forest Service.
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Woman tells of near-death Sedona experience in new book
- Sedona man charged with stealing mail
- Rimrock woman charged in death of daughter returns to court
- Residents voice discontent over aircraft noise, low-flying planes
- Light up your dining experience at Strada in Old Town Cottonwood
- Man suspected in Cottonwood dealership thefts arrested
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: