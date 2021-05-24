Beaver Creek golf course fire held to 5 acres

BEAVER CREEK — Firefighters kept a windblown fire at the old Beaver Creek Golf Course to five acres Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., Copper Canyon Fire got a call about a brush fire and responded to an area near Montezuma Avenue and Rimrock Drive, according to a news release. Firefighters found a fast-moving brush fire, burning in light grasses, being pushed north by high winds.

Crews took up positions to protect exposed structures, the release said. As additional fire crews arrived, they were assigned throughout neighborhoods to put out spot fires caused by high winds and to contain the fire to the golf course.

With the assistance of Verde Valley Fire District, the U.S. Forest Service, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and quick-acting bystanders, the fire was contained at slightly less than five acres.

The release said unfortunately, some small sheds or outbuildings were destroyed or damaged. However, there were no reported injuries or homes lost due to the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Copper Canyon Fire reminds everyone that dry vegetation and high winds result in fast-moving wildfires with little or no time to evacuate. Have an evacuation plan and be ready to execute it when the need arises.

If you have any questions about conditions, home fire safety or Fire Wise or the “Ready, Set, Go” system, contact your local fire district or the U.S. Forest Service.