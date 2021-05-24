Community events and announcements: May 24, 2021

Here are some announcements and upcoming events concerning the Verde Valley.

38th annual Catfish Contest

The Sons of the American Legion Unit 93, Camp Verde, is sponsoring the 38th annual Catfish Contest. Open to all, $6 entry fee. Fish must be caught in the Verde River, and be live at weigh-in. Sign up Saturday May 29, 9 a.m. to noon, weigh-in Sunday, May 30, 9 a.m. to noon, at the American Legion Camp Verde, 286 S. 3rd St (Third and Arnold). Prizes for first, second and third heaviest fish in adult and child divisions. This is a non-profit organization and all proceeds go to Kids BackPacks for School.

Farmers’ Market keeps current on CDC guidelines

Beginning Saturday, May 29, the Verde Valley Farmers' Market will be in compliance with the latest Center for Disease Control’s COVID Guidelines. Customers will be encouraged to wear masks, but not required to. The market will no longer limit the number of customers within the ramada. Vendors will still wear masks and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer available for everyone’s use. The shaded ramada gets plenty of fresh air and customers can shop safely.

Since social distancing is no longer required, there is room in the Ramada for more vendors. Contact the Market manager Jane Davie 928 634-7077, for information.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is at the Reddinger Ramada in Camp Verde, right next to Fort Verde State Park, every Saturday morning from 8-11 a.m. through October 2.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.

City of Sedona requests public comment on stormwater quality management

In order to protect Oak Creek from pollutants, and as part of administering the Stormwater Quality Management Program, the Sedona Public Works Department is requesting public comment on their SQMP. This public outreach also helps maintain compliance with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The SQMP identifies steps the city will take to enhance the quality of stormwater draining from its stormwater system. The SQMP also addresses activities that may result in stormwater pollution from construction sites, existing developments, government agencies, and residents or tourists. The plan does not, however, deal with the volume of water the system handles.

“We value the public input we receive from residents on stormwater management and will take this input into consideration in future SQMP updates,” said Michael Righi, assistant engineer, city of Sedona.

The Sedona SQMP is available on the city of Sedona website at www.sedonaaz.gov by clicking “Your Government” and selecting “Public Works” under the “Departments” header in the drop-down menu. Select “Storms and Stormwater” and then Sedona Stormwater Management Program under the Stormwater Management sub-header.

Please submit comments by June 30, 2021 via email to Righi at mrighi@sedonaaz.gov. Comments may also be sent via mail to Public Works Department ATTN: Michael Righi, 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, AZ, 86336.

Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic

Special guest speakers are Daniel McCarthy and Steve Daniels of the Patriot Party of AZ, Wednesday, June 2, 6-7:30 p.m., at VFW Post 6739, 377 W State Route 260, Camp Verde. Both are very knowledgeable about the political party system and how it works. McCarthy and Daniels are very straightforward and you will leave the meeting knowing much more about political parties, elected officials and candidates than you did before attending this meeting.

Cottonwood seeks volunteer for Victim Assistance Program

Under general supervision, this position supplements and enhances the activities of the Victim Assistance program, and ensures victims of crimes are aware of support and assistance series available to them; and performs related duties as assigned. This position will work out of the Victim Services office in the Cottonwood Municipal Court.

Volunteers must have the ability to pass an in-depth departmental background check including a certified polygraph test, must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, must possess a valid AZ driver’s license; and experience in victim assistance or advocacy is preferred but not necessary.

If you are interested in serving your community in this capacity, please consider volunteering. Further details and application instructions are available at the Human Resources office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at https://az-cottonwood.civicplushrms.com/CareerPortal/Jobs.aspx.

July 4 business decoration contest

Businesses and business organizations of the Verde Valley, show your pride in your community by decorating for the 4th of July. Prizes will be awarded for the municipality with the highest percentage of participants and the business that shows the most patriotism as voted on by the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 Family Board of Officers.

Cost is $10 per business to participate.

All proceeds go to the Donald C. Thompson American Legion Post 135 Building Fund. This event is hosted by the Women of the Moose. Please contact Dianna Ortiz, 928) 254-8343, with any questions or instructions to sign up.

In-person Star Party Friday, June 11

Camp Verde Community Library is collaborating with the Camp Verde Dark-Sky Community to host an in-person Star Party on Friday, June 11 starting at 5:30p at Rezzonico Family Park and inside the library.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the park, bring water to drink, and wear close-toed, sturdy shoes for walking on uneven ground after dark. Register for the Star Party on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145777750175/

Start the evening with a free picnic supper under the Ramada at Rezzonico Family Park. After supper, take a walk around the Park’s Storywalk to find out how many facts you know about dark skies.

6:00p inside the library: Hands-on activities, demonstrations, and games for children provided by Science Vortex, National Park Service, and Arizona Science Center

7:30p under the Ramada at the park: storytelling to include Tales of Tails in the night sky

8:00p-9:30p Star-gazing at the telescope pads in the park

The library has four birdwatching backpacks with binoculars that can also be used for stargazing. Check one out to use at the star party! Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 N Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

MATFORCE partners with Catholic Charities to bring free summer camp for second year

Through the Trauma Lens Care program MATFORCE understands that children from hard places often need more positive experiences to help build resiliency in their lives. Therefore, MATFORCE and Catholic Charities are partnering to bring a respite summer camp to children in foster care again this year.

This camp is for current and past foster children 5- to 18-years old who have high behavioral health needs. Through this community partnership Catholic Charities is able to host the summer camp at no cost to families who participate.

The Respite Summer Camp will be held June 21- 23, 9 am to 3 pm each day at Prescott Pines Camp in Prescott. Lunch will be included each day for camp attendees. Activities include outdoor play, arts and crafts, music, water activities, zip line, archery, rock wall, and more.

To register for this free summer camp contact Rebecca Hancock at (928) 848-9304 or RHancock@cc-az.org. For more information about MATFORCE visit matforce.org or the Trauma Lens Care program please visit TraumaLensCare.org.

Camp Verde Community Library offers free online banking class

Starting on Wednesday, June 9, 3-4 pm and continuing for the next three weeks on Wednesday at the same time, the Ready Set Bank Digital Basics course, taught by local resident Lynn Sweitzer, provides an introduction to online banking, including the benefits of online banking, how to get started, and how banks protect your information. Students will learn about encryption, multi-factor authentication, how to avoid scams, and ways to be safe online. The course will also cover an introduction to downloading and using apps, and common online banking functions, such as how to deposit a check with a smartphone, online bill pay, and setting account alerts.

The class will be offered in-person at the library and also via Zoom so that people can take the class from home. The Zoom Meeting info is as follows:

June 9th: Meeting ID: 873 6831 7328 Passcode: 434209

June 16th: Meeting ID: 879 1566 7514 Passcode: 406927

June 23rd: Meeting ID: 845 9497 5384 Passcode: 242130

June 30th: Meeting ID: 874 6547 6626 Passcode: 338494

This class is part of the Community Connect: Digital Access at Home Grant that our library received, made possible by Capital One and the Amercian Library Association.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 N Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club luncheon June 8

People aligned with any political ideology are invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon on Tuesday, June 8, 11 a.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speaker: Wendy Rogers – Arizona Senate 6th District. Wendy Rogers is currently a member of the Arizona Senate from the 6th district. She is a former military pilot and served in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1996, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Doors open at 10:45, Lunch served at 11, meetings/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch $12. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, Sodas are $1 extra. Please RSVP by email before Friday June 4, 2021 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769. Website: mm-gop.org

Writing Bootcamp: how to write pop fiction

Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Ender's Game — what do they all have in common? They're hugely popular. If you think you have it in you to create that kind of must-read book about adventure and intrigue, join us for a two-week trip into the imagination.



Students will come away with a firm PLAN to get their novel idea completed: learn how to outline, how to schedule and prioritize writing, and even get your book in front of agents and publishers.

This class is offered through Yavapai College and Camp Verde Community Library for grades 6-9 at the library starting Tuesday, July 6, 2-4 p.m. The class continues at the same time and location on Thursday, July 8th, Tuesday, July 13th and Thursday, July 15th. All supplies provided! Cost is $50.

About Your Instructor: Zachary (Zack) Jernigan is a science fiction and fantasy author from Arizona. He has sold numerous short stories and three novels, the most recent of which will be available next February. He teaches as a creative writing instructor at Yavapai College, where he also manages the Verde Community Education program. Contact him at 928-634-6537 or zachary.jernigan@yc.edu.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

VFW Memorial Day ceremony

Monday, May 31, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400 will be conducting their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Cottonwood Cemetery, beginning at 11 am. The ceremony, which includes raising our nation's flag, the Pledge of Allegiance, a rifle salute, and Taps, lasts about 30 minutes. Seating and water will be available, but you may bring your own.

Please join us in honoring all who have served, and especially those who gave their lives in defense of our great country and the freedoms we enjoy. CDC protocols observed.

Camp Verde Corn Fest July 17

Corn Fest is back for 2021 on Saturday, July 17 in downtown Camp Verde.

Enjoy this one-day event featuring fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn in a street fair type setting.

Lots of other good eats with food trucks and live musical entertainment plus vendors with all types of products for sale.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with free admission and the fun continues until 8 p.m. After missing last year due to COVID-19, the event will return for its 27th year to celebrate Camp Verde agriculture and hometown fun.

Fresh local corn for purchase to benefit a local non-profit and take home will also be available.

There is still outside vendor space available through visitcampverde.com.

The Community Gym will offer inside vendor space, as well as tables and chairs for attendees to rest out of the sun.

Local community groups are encouraged to become vendors to promote and support their organizations. Interested non-profits should contact Parks & Rec at Parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3.

Outside and limited inside vendor space is still available and can be done through the VisitCampVerde.com website.

This event will include the Verde Valley Ranger’s beer garden and a co-located kick boxing event in the evening.

The kick boxing event will have an admission charge and returns after a successful premier in 2019. Volunteers are also being recruited to help with set-up and tear down as well as gate keepers.

Community involvement and participation is key to this event remaining vital and alive.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at parks@campverde.az.gov or 928-554-0820, option 3 to volunteer, more information or vendor application.

Cottonwood seeks Board of Adjustments members

The City of Cottonwood seeks applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustment, each for a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by council and serves without pay.

All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.

The Board is a quasi-judicial decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator. Additional details on Board of Adjustment allowable procedures can be found in Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9-462.06. Training is available.

The Commission typically meets only on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

Cottonwood residents interested in serving the community are encouraged to consider applying for this volunteer position. Board/Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, at 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Monday, May 31.

For more information about the commission, contact Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505 x 3321.

Cottonwood to host American Red Cross blood drive

Looking for a way to help the community? Consider donating blood. The City of Cottonwood will host a blood drive on June 4 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, 199 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org using sponsor code cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor app.

For more information, contact Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2713.

Yavapai Silent Witness open golf tournament Sept. 11

After a very unwelcomed COVID-19 caused hiatus, Yavapai Silent Witness is revving up to put on its best golf tournament yet.

Saturday, Sept. 11, golfers of every walk of life are invited to come out and enjoy the links and an exhilarating round of golf at the Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott while supporting a great cause.

This year marks the 40th anniversary for Yavapai Silent Witness. This year the event falls on Sept. 11. Yavapai Silent Witness will honor first responders and many others who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day with a special opening ceremony.

Events like this golf tournament have been instrumental in allowing us to continue to bring the community and the media together, with law enforcement to team up against felons and bring them to justice.

Funds generated from this event not only pay for our day-to-day operations, but more importantly, allow us to pay generous cash rewards to our anonymous tipsters.

Since its inception, Yavapai Silent Witness has helped bring 3,820 felons to justice, paid $551,375 in rewards, recovered over $1.9 million in property, and seized over $15 million in illegal drugs.

So come out to enjoy a day of golf, win prizes, and support an important cause. Even if you don’t want to golf, you are welcome to come out and honor some of the very important heroes in our nation’s history at the opening ceremony.

To register, visit yavapaisw.com/Portals/0/SilentWitnessOpenRegistrationForm.pdf.

Send all registration forms and tournament fees to Yavapai Silent Witness, P.O. Box 2524, Prescott, AZ 86302.

Also visit yavapaisw.com for updates.

Quick start marketing, selling concepts

Join the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center on June 29 for “Quick Start Marketing and Selling Concepts.”

In today's digital world, business owners need to create consistent and attractive content for a strong online presence.

While we aren't all graphic designers and digital artists, there are tools that can help us strengthen our brand and tell a better story for our business.

Join Jeri Denniston and Ruth Ellen Elinski for an interactive session on the digital design tool Canva.

Create designs while learning the tips and tricks to using this easy and effective online resource.

Learn how to use Canva's templates and design tools; Create brand-specific digital designs using your own photographs, logo, and color palate; create consistent messages across all platforms; design appealing digital media posts in line with your brand and industry.

Register online at bit.ly/Canva0525.

Contemporary concerns about ancestral people and places

Thursday, June 3 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.us, the third meeting of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (LWVNAZ) DEI Committee meeting will present three speakers in a discussion centered on Northern Arizona’s tribal communities and concerns.

Arizona Senator Jamescita Peshlakai, who is Diné and descended from a long line of tribal headmen and officials, will share how her interest in elected leadership developed and carried her to the state legislature.

Kimberly Spurr will speak about Northern Arizona tribal history and the challenges our tribal neighbors have faced and still face in maintaining traditional cultures while interacting with non-Native communities, and working to expanding their influence in the political sphere.

Kelley Hays-Gilpin will discuss tribal history, arts, and concerns about land and sacred places, as well as the diversity within and among Northern Arizona tribes.

The talk will end with discussion of some specific legislation that is relevant to Northern Arizona tribal issues and attendee questions.

To register for the free event and receive the Zoom link, email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona is a non-partisan, political organization that always works on vital issues of concern to members and the public.

The League encourages informed and active participation in government, and works to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

LWVNAZ is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Membership and participation is open to all individuals.

For more information about the League of Women Voters programs, visit lwvnaz.org.

Sedona Car Show

The Sedona Car Club’s 38th annual Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sedona Airport.

This year’s show will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the E Type Jaguar.

Check-in time for cars entered in the show is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Entry forms can be found on the car club website at sedonacarclub.com.

Registration fees for Classes A-L are $25, non-judged display (all years) is $20; replicas, kit cars, homebuilts, etc. will be welcome in the Display Class.

Trophies will be awarded for first place and second place, Presidents’ Choice, Best of Show, and Mayor’s Choice.

Entries are limited to the first 110 cars. Mail registration forms to Sedona Car Club, 160 Rojo Vista Court, Sedona, AZ 86351.

Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Sept. 18.

Questions can be directed to the car show committee at info@sedonacarclub.com or to David Lombardi, club president, at 928-300-4248.

Yavapai College offers students one free class for fall 2021 semester

Yavapai College will offer one free class to students who are registered for the fall 2021 semester.

The One Class Free initiative is funded by CARES and CRRSAA federal grant money to support students in need due to COVID-19.

Any student registered for a credit class is eligible to receive up to three credits worth of tuition for free, at the standard tuition rate, with a maximum of $285 received per student.

Eligible students include new students taking credit classes, continuing students taking credit classes, personal interest students taking credit classes, and high school students taking credit classes.

To apply for the grant money, students must complete the survey at yc.edu/CARES.

Yavapai College recently announced that it would move to the green phase of its COVID-19 re-entry plan, beginning on June 1. The move to the green phase will bring back more in-person classes and services.

Registration for the summer semester is now open for all degree-seeking students, and classes begin on June 7.

Classes begin Aug. 16.

Visit yc.edu or call 928-717-7777 to connect with an admission advisor and get started today.

Sedona Village Learning Center to hold inaugural golf benefit

A day of golf with friends at the Sedona Golf Resort followed by a lavish banquet. What could be better?

Rotten Johnny’s and Geter Plumbing have organized the fun-filled Shotgun Golf Benefit beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 13 to raise money for scholarships at Sedona Village Learning Center (SVLC).

The daylong event includes games, a silent auction, a raffle and giveaway prizes, followed by a banquet with wine and other beverages.

The 6,646-yard, par-71 course is widely considered among the world's most unforgettable golf experiences. Winding around the famed red rocks of Sedona, each hole provides an adventure.

This championship Sedona golf course receives continuous four-star reviews.

The abundant and luxurious after-party banquet, donated by Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and Geter Plumbing, is reason enough to participate, with a menu that includes a raw bar (oysters, shrimp, crab), salads, grill (ribeye steak, lobster, vegetables), desserts, wine, beer and other beverages.

Sign up at sedonavillage.org/events. Call 928-285-3958 for more information.

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

Anyone willing to do some research and donate some time is invited to email contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate how they would like to help. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

Anyone unable to participate on a committee but still wants to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in questions and comments via email.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancy

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission.

The seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023.

This volunteer position is appointed by the Cottonwood City Council and serves without pay. The available seat must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 821 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.

For more information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.