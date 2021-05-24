Quick response minimizes damage in Sunday church fire
COTTONWOOD — A Sunday evening fire at the Cottonwood Community Church was quickly put out by firefighters, according to a news release.
At about 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Verde Valley Fire responded to the report of a structure on fire in the 2000 block of State Route 260. The fire occurred nearly across the street from VVFD’s Station 31.
Crews made a fast attack on the fire from the exterior of the building. Crews then made entry to the inside, preventing any further spread of the fire to the rest of the structure.
While the fire was brought under control, crews confirmed that the structure was clear of any occupants. There were no injuries reported.
The cause is under investigation.
In the release, Verde Valley Fire thanked the Cottonwood Communications Center, Cottonwood Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance and the Cottonwood Police Department for their quick responses.
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Woman tells of near-death Sedona experience in new book
- Sedona man charged with stealing mail
- Rimrock woman charged in death of daughter returns to court
- Residents voice discontent over aircraft noise, low-flying planes
- Light up your dining experience at Strada in Old Town Cottonwood
- Man suspected in Cottonwood dealership thefts arrested
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
- Assault at Verde Valley Fair under investigation
- Restaurant’s five decades on 89A to end May 22
- Cottonwood man arrested inside Ace Hardware
- Camp Verde couple charged with child abuse
- Well-loved Cottonwood doctor retiring at age 82
- Sedona plane crash sends two to hospital
- Black Canyon Trail: It’s not easy, but it’s a chance to see one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Arizona
- Senate president has new threats for Maricopa supervisors in audit battle
- Driver flown to hospital following Sunday rollover crash in Clarkdale
- Obituary: Cory Ray Felix 1982-2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: