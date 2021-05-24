OFFERS
Quick response minimizes damage in Sunday church fire

Crews from the Verde Valley and Cottonwood fire departments put out this burning commercial building along State Route 260, southeast of Cottonwood, Sunday night, according to a news release. The cause is under investigation. Courtesy of Verde Valley Fire

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 24, 2021 1:43 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Sunday evening fire at the Cottonwood Community Church was quickly put out by firefighters, according to a news release.

At about 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Verde Valley Fire responded to the report of a structure on fire in the 2000 block of State Route 260. The fire occurred nearly across the street from VVFD’s Station 31.

Crews made a fast attack on the fire from the exterior of the building. Crews then made entry to the inside, preventing any further spread of the fire to the rest of the structure.

While the fire was brought under control, crews confirmed that the structure was clear of any occupants. There were no injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.

In the release, Verde Valley Fire thanked the Cottonwood Communications Center, Cottonwood Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance and the Cottonwood Police Department for their quick responses.

