Mon, May 24
Shayla Mesecar new executive director for Buena Vista Children’s Services

Shayla Mesecar

Staff Report
Originally Published: May 24, 2021 1:45 p.m.

COTTONWOOD - Shayla Mesecar has been moved into the executive director position for Buena Vista Children’s Services.

Mesecar has worked at BVCS for seven years. She started as a preschool aide. She said she “fell in love with the work we do here at BVCS.”

BVCS is a community-based, grassroots, nonprofit organization that designs and implements model programs for the children in the community, she said.

After a couple of years as the preschool teacher, Mesecar had the opportunity to move into a co-director position for about six months. She then was moved to the multisite director position.

“In January, 2021. I was moved into the executive director position for Buena Vista Children’s Services and plan to stay here for the long haul,” Mesecar said. “I love our company and what we stand for and I hope to help our families in the community.”

“We have our Bright Futures site that offers care for 6-week-old to 4-years-old. We then have our Clarkdale Discovery site that offers pre-kindergarten and afterschool programs for ages 4 to 12-years-old.”

Buena Vista is looking for sponsors and or donations to help keep the non-profit childcare/preschool running efficiently.

