OHSO Brewery & Distillery shares wealth of brewing mastery

Thursday, May 27, Main Stage presents its ever-popular monthly Beer School.

Beer School takes place every fourth Thursday of the month and is hosted by bartender Lauren Tucker, along with representatives from different local, state and national breweries.

For $5, attendees receive five to six beer tastings, promotional items and some useful information regarding the brewery of the month.

This month, Beer School welcomes OHSO Brewery & Distillery. OSHO stands for Outrageous Homebrewer’s Social Outpost and with four brewery/restaurant locations in the metropolitan Phoenix area they serve a lot of happy people.

School starts at 7 p.m. for those 21 and older, so don’t be late.

Main Stage has regular nightly events as well as listed special events. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave, Tuesday’s karaoke night is hosted by Andrew Benassi and Friday’s karaoke is hosted by Lauren Tucker.



All the nights of karaoke start at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday features Old School Hip Hop starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted. Call 928-202-3460 for any questions or concerns.