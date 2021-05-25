Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Greatest’ encore June 1

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a “Festival Flashback” of “The Greatest” on Tuesday, June 1, 4 and 7 p.m., at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Greatest” features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Susan Sarandon, Carey Mulligan and Pierce Brosnan, as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Johnny Simmons.

Love makes us human.

The acclaimed drama, “The Greatest”, is centered around a troubled teenage girl, and a family that is trying to get over the loss of their son.

Written and directed by Shana Feste, in her feature directorial debut, “The Greatest” tells the story of Allen and Grace Brewer (Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon), a grief-stricken couple whose family has been pushed to the breaking point by the death of their older son, Bennett, in a car crash.

When a young woman, Rose (Carey Mulligan), shows up a few months later announcing that she is pregnant with Bennett’s child, the Brewers are forced to take her in. All are battling their grief in different ways.

At first, Rose’s presence threatens to tear the family even further apart but, eventually, her interaction with each of the Brewers proves to be the very thing that brings them back together.

“The Greatest” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, June 1 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.