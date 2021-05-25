Sedona Film Festival presents ‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” showing May 28-June 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award-winner Al Pacino, Meadow Williams and Thomas Kretschmann.

She was beautiful. She was talented. She was American — and she was tried for treason. She was Axis Sally, and her story has never been told.

In 1948, renowned attorney James J. Laughlin (Oscar-winner Al Pacino) gets assigned a case that will captivate the public: Defend Nazi broadcaster Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams), aka “Axis Sally.”

In WWII Germany, Gillars was hired by the Third Reich’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels (Thomas Kretschmann) to broadcast propaganda to U.S. forces overseas and their families in America.

With her love and mentor Max Otto Koischwitz, Gillars kept “the boys” amused — until the Allies won the war and Gillars went on trial.

It’s up to Laughlin and his young legal assistant Billy Owen to save her life, if they can prove that Mildred Gillars and the persona her adopted as Axis Sally — one of the most hated women in America — were not on the same side.

“American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 28-June 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 28, 29 and 31; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, June 2 and 3.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.