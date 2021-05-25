Thunder & Lightnin’ returns to take stage at Cottonwood Villaggio

Grassy roots-Americana string band Thunder & Lightnin’ emerges for its first appearance in the Verde Valley in what will be 461 days June 5.

That marks the evening they take the stage at Cottonwood’s Villaggio Venue.

Outdoors and spacious, this venue is a perfect fit for the popular quartet of banjo, fiddle, bass, and guitar. The show highlights crisp three-part harmonies, familiar covers, and a large catalog of fan favorite originals like “Too Drunk to Fish,” “Tomorrow’s Girl,” “Call of the Wild,” and “Alive or Dead.”

More than 400 days without a show by no means measures inactivity by the band. Since the beginning of the pandemic, members Rob Gibbs, Steve Estes, Tom Wehr and Tony Cook have been collaborating virtually from separate studios on a host of projects, one being the production of over 20 “Quarantine Concerts” posted on YouTube and all across social media.

Thunder & Lightnin’ headlined at the Coconino County Fair, offering up a 30-minute virtual concert. They also produced another concert for Sedona Wolf Week which was broadcast worldwide to high acclaim.

In addition, the band completed mixing, mastering and production of their third CD, “Thunder & Lightnin’ Live at Theater on the Green” featuring 14 selections from their 2019 concert at the Town of Prescott Valley’s Theater on the Green amphitheater.

Rehearsals have also been on the agenda for several months, using online platforms engineered for serious musical collaboration. Just last month, outdoor, in-person masked rehearsals were initiated.

Members have agreed to limit performances to outdoor venues for the time being. Venues are excited to have them back and are providing professional outdoor performance and audience spaces, with Villaggio Venue leading the way.

This show will happen Saturday June 5, 7-10 p.m. at Villaggio Venue at State Route 260 and Western Drive (2501 Village Drive).

For reservations call (928) 862-2333.